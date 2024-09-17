Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Banking Giant Bets Big on EU's First Regulated Crypto Futures Platform

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 09:17 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Standard Chartered's SC Ventures leads investment in One Trading, formerly known as Bitpanda Pro.
  • The crypto exchange recently obtained regulatory approval for crypto derivatives trading in the EU.
One Trading
Source: One Trading

The European cryptocurrency exchange One Trading (formerly known as Bitpanda Pro) has just secured strategic funding from SC Ventures, the investment arm of Standard Chartered. This coincided with the digital asset platform obtaining new crypto authorization in the Netherlands.

SC Ventures Backs One Trading Following EU Crypto Derivatives Approval

One Trading plans to use the funds to launch the EU's first crypto perpetual futures as a MiFID II trading venue. This follows the company's July 2024 acquisition of an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) License from the Dutch Financial Markets Authority, establishing it as a MiFID II-compliant platform.

Until June of last year, One Trading operated as Bitpanda Pro, an independent section of the popular Bitpanda platform designed for more advanced users. However, the exchange announced a rebranding that coincided with securing €30 million in a funding round led by Valar Ventures.

Joshua Barraclough

“As a major, multinational bank with a commitment to innovation, SC Ventures is dedicated to driving digital assets market infrastructure. We welcome them as an investor in the company and believe they can add a lot of value to One Trading and our clients,” commented Joshua Barraclough, Founder and CEO of One Trading.

The regulatory approval positions One Trading as the sole provider of crypto perpetual futures trading in the EU and the first cash-settled perpetuals platform in Europe, including the UK. Notably, it will be the first regulated derivatives exchange in Europe accessible to retail clients.

“Financial innovation should not come at the cost of consumer protection, that’s why we are glad to see One Trading receiving the OTF License.,” said Alex Manson, CEO of SC Ventures. “We look forward to One Trading providing much needed infrastructure to all participants in the EU and further afield.”

The investment round, which closed on September 17, 2024, also saw participation from existing investor MiddleGame Ventures, as well as Valar and SpeedInvest. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In the meantime, Bitpanda currently positions itself not only as a cryptocurrency exchange but as a all-in-one investing platform for retail traders in Europe and MENA. Last month it extended partnership with CoinMENA to expand crypto asset services in the Middle East. Few months earlier, it reached a 5 million users milestone, increasing the overall client base by 500,000 in Q2 2024.

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
