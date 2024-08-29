Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> Crypto.com Rolls Out Retail Services in over 90 Countries with Standard Chartered

Crypto.com Rolls Out Retail Services in over 90 Countries with Standard Chartered

Thursday, 29/08/2024 | 15:15 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Over 250 cryptos will be available for trading on the firm's retail platform.
  • The global retail crypto rollout will be coordinated from a regional hub in Dubai.
Dubai

Crypto.com announced the launch of its global retail services. They will allow retail users of the Crypto.com App in over 90 countries to deposit and withdraw funds more easily.

The company claims that this move will improve the efficiency and utility of users' cryptocurrency transactions.

Dubai Drives Crypto Expansion

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com
Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, Source: LinkedIn

The global retail services will be managed from Crypto.com's regional hub in Dubai. Standard Chartered will support the expansion. The regulatory framework established by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority is intended to provide a secure environment for the growth of digital assets.

“Working with Standard Chartered to launch our global retail services is a huge milestone for us," said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com.

"Not only is it a significant step forward in our global expansion plans, but also enables our commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience whilst maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance ,”

Global Crypto Expansion

Rola Abu Manneh, CEO, Standard Chartered, UAE
Rola Abu Manneh, CEO, Standard Chartered, UAE, Source: LinkedIn

The service will first be available next month to customers in the UAE. Users in the region will be able to access Crypto.com's products and services through the app. This includes the ability to trade over 250 cryptocurrencies . Crypto.com plans to expand the service to other countries in the future.

The company aims to offer the same services and financial infrastructure for deposits and withdrawals to a global audience.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan for Standard Chartered, added: “This collaboration closely aligns with the UAE’s National Agenda which emphasises innovation, economic diversification, and the growth of a knowledge-based economy.”

“By providing cutting edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across the UAE and beyond, we are contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a regional and international hub for digital assets,” she added.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 912 Articles
  • 6 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 912 Articles
  • 6 Followers

