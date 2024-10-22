Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CoinShares Expands US Presence with New York Office

Tuesday, 22/10/2024 | 15:18 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The company is actively recruiting for various departments, such as sales, marketing, operations, and compliance.
  • The launch of the new office followed the acquisition of Valkyrie and its portfolio of ETFs.
CoinShares opened a new office in New York City, expanding its presence in the US market. The company's decision to establish a permanent presence in the region followed several major developments, including its acquisition of Valkyrie Funds LLC, a digital asset management firm offering ETFs.

Digital Asset Space

According to the official statement, CoinShares’ central office in New York City will serve as the base for the company’s US operations, which are set to expand rapidly in the coming years.

The company is reportedly actively recruiting in various departments, including sales, marketing, operations, and compliance , to strengthen its presence in the American market and target US institutions with the new base.

Speaking about the new development, Jean-Marie Mognetti, the Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares, said: "The inauguration of our New York City Office marks a watershed moment in the Company's expansion into the U.S. market, highlighting the growing significance of digital assets within the global financial ecosystem."

"Our expansion in the U.S. not only augments our capacity for synergistic engagement with American stakeholders but also solidifies our position at the vanguard of the digital asset industry's evolution. This underscores our commitment to leadership and innovation in this rapidly transforming sector."

The launch of CoinShares’ New York office comes as the firm builds on the success of its Valkyrie acquisition. Valkyrie’s portfolio of ETFs, including the CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund and the Miners ETF, has significantly contributed to the firm’s US growth.

Following Valkyrie Acquisition

These products enabled CoinShares to increase its global assets under management to $5.5 billion. The new US office will act as a launchpad for future projects and offerings aimed at capitalizing on the increasing demand for digital asset investments.

Recently, CoinShares released its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, highlighting strong performance during the period. The company also announced a dividend following the successful recovery of its FTX claim.

The filing, however, highlighted that the collapse of FlowBank negatively impacted its investments offsetting a major part of its total revenue. The firm’s asset management revenue for Q2 was £22.5, more than doubling from £10.7 million in the same period last year.

CoinShares’ income jumped to £25.8 million, up from £5.3 million in the second quarter. Besides that, the adjusted EBITDA experienced significant growth, reaching £26.6 million from £11.4 million in the previous quarter.

CoinShares
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
