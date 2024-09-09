Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> Coinbase Under Fire: Class Action Suit on SEC Disclosures Advances in Court

Coinbase Under Fire: Class Action Suit on SEC Disclosures Advances in Court

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 20:34 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The lawsuit alleges that Coinbase misled investors about its regulatory risks, particularly regarding the SEC.
  • Shareholders claim the crypto exchange downplayed the likelihood of facing an SEC lawsuit, which materialized in June 2023.
coinbase-sec

Coinbase's legal troubles deepened last week after a US judge allowed a class action lawsuit from shareholders to move forward. The lawsuit claims the crypto exchange misled investors about its exposure to regulatory risks, particularly from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Heightened Scrutiny

This ruling comes as Coinbase faces heightened scrutiny from regulators. A group of Coinbase shareholders claims the company made "materially false and misleading statements" regarding its chances of facing legal action from the SEC.

According to the court filings, the plaintiffs, who began purchasing shares in 2021, argue that Coinbase downplayed the risk of an SEC lawsuit, which eventually materialized in June 2023 when the regulator sued the exchange for allegedly violating federal securities laws.

US District Judge Brian Martinotti, presiding over the case in New Jersey, ruled that the shareholders have a plausible argument that Coinbase acted negligently. The court found that Coinbase may have misrepresented the likelihood of an SEC enforcement action despite repeatedly assuring investors that the crypto assets it listed were not considered securities.

The class action lawsuit is one of several legal challenges Coinbase is currently grappling with. In addition to the shareholder suit, the exchange is also locked in a legal battle with the SEC. In June 2023, the regulator filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, accusing it of violating US federal securities laws.

Coinbase's motion to dismiss the SEC's claims was largely unsuccessful. The judge ruled that the SEC presented plausible arguments that merit further exploration in court, Coindesk reported.

Regulatory Woes Escalate

Coinbase has faced growing regulatory scrutiny as governments and financial authorities worldwide tighten their oversight of the crypto industry. The outcome of these lawsuits could have significant implications not only for Coinbase but for the broader cryptocurrency market.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Coinbase faces significant uncertainty. The company's assurances to investors about its regulatory compliance and the potential risks of SEC enforcement are now under intense legal scrutiny.

In June, Coinbase filed lawsuits against the SEC and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. According to a report by FoxBusiness, the lawsuits claim that both agencies failed to fulfill Freedom of Information Act requests submitted to the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Coinbase's legal troubles deepened last week after a US judge allowed a class action lawsuit from shareholders to move forward. The lawsuit claims the crypto exchange misled investors about its exposure to regulatory risks, particularly from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Heightened Scrutiny

This ruling comes as Coinbase faces heightened scrutiny from regulators. A group of Coinbase shareholders claims the company made "materially false and misleading statements" regarding its chances of facing legal action from the SEC.

According to the court filings, the plaintiffs, who began purchasing shares in 2021, argue that Coinbase downplayed the risk of an SEC lawsuit, which eventually materialized in June 2023 when the regulator sued the exchange for allegedly violating federal securities laws.

US District Judge Brian Martinotti, presiding over the case in New Jersey, ruled that the shareholders have a plausible argument that Coinbase acted negligently. The court found that Coinbase may have misrepresented the likelihood of an SEC enforcement action despite repeatedly assuring investors that the crypto assets it listed were not considered securities.

The class action lawsuit is one of several legal challenges Coinbase is currently grappling with. In addition to the shareholder suit, the exchange is also locked in a legal battle with the SEC. In June 2023, the regulator filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, accusing it of violating US federal securities laws.

Coinbase's motion to dismiss the SEC's claims was largely unsuccessful. The judge ruled that the SEC presented plausible arguments that merit further exploration in court, Coindesk reported.

Regulatory Woes Escalate

Coinbase has faced growing regulatory scrutiny as governments and financial authorities worldwide tighten their oversight of the crypto industry. The outcome of these lawsuits could have significant implications not only for Coinbase but for the broader cryptocurrency market.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Coinbase faces significant uncertainty. The company's assurances to investors about its regulatory compliance and the potential risks of SEC enforcement are now under intense legal scrutiny.

In June, Coinbase filed lawsuits against the SEC and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. According to a report by FoxBusiness, the lawsuits claim that both agencies failed to fulfill Freedom of Information Act requests submitted to the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Topics
coinbase
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1211 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1211 Articles
  • 15 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}