Bitpanda Secures MiCAR Approval from BaFin, Enabling Service Across 27 EU Countries

Bitpanda has received its MiCAR (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) licence from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). This development allows the company to operate across all EU member states under a unified regulatory framework.

The licence was issued by BaFin, known for its oversight of financial markets. MiCAR sets new standards for transparency, security, and compliance Compliance In finance, banking, investing, and insurance compliance refers to following the rules or orders set down by the government regulatory authority, either as providing a service or processing a transaction. Compliance concerning finance would also be a state of being following established guidelines or specifications. This designation can also encompass efforts to ensure that organizations are abiding by both industry regulations and government legislation. Understanding ComplianceCompliance is a In finance, banking, investing, and insurance compliance refers to following the rules or orders set down by the government regulatory authority, either as providing a service or processing a transaction. Compliance concerning finance would also be a state of being following established guidelines or specifications. This designation can also encompass efforts to ensure that organizations are abiding by both industry regulations and government legislation. Understanding ComplianceCompliance is a Read this Term within the crypto industry in Europe.

Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitpanda, Source: LinkedIn

"With this licence Bitpanda is setting a new standard for the crypto industry, paving the way for secure and regulated services across Europe," Eric Demuth, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitpanda, commented.

Founded in 2014, Bitpanda expanded its user base from 1 million in 2019 to 4 million by 2023. By June 2024, it reached 5 million users, growing to 6 million by December of the same year. The MiCAR licence is expected to facilitate further growth in 2025. With the MiCAR licence, Bitpanda plans to offer its full range of products and services to retail and institutional clients throughout the EU.

"This licence has immediate validity - unlike in-principle licences announced by other crypto platforms which are neither valid nor exist at all. This milestone enables us to bring easy and safe investing to over 450 million people, unlocking unparalleled growth potential in a market we're ready to fully conquer," Demuth added.

Big news: Bitpanda has secured its MiCAR licence, granted by Germany's BaFin – one of Europe’s top financial supervisory authorities. 🚀



This sets a new benchmark for transparency, security, and trust in crypto across the EU. With this licence, we’re ready to bring regulated… pic.twitter.com/i1PlxhwK6U — Bitpanda (@Bitpanda_global) January 27, 2025

New MiCAR Licence Enables Bitpanda Services

MiCAR introduces a single regulatory regime for the crypto industry, reducing operational complexity and costs. This allows Bitpanda to scale its services more efficiently across 27 EU countries. Bitpanda holds 17 licences, including a PSD2 E-money licence and a MiFID II MiFID II MiFID II stands for the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, and is the second iteration of a sweeping directive. As such it is known as MiFID II. The original Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) became effective in November 2007. It was intended as the foundation of the EU’s Financial Services Action Plan, a comprehensive project to create a single European market in financial services. MiFID is intended to create a level playing field for firms to compete in the EU’s fina MiFID II stands for the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, and is the second iteration of a sweeping directive. As such it is known as MiFID II. The original Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) became effective in November 2007. It was intended as the foundation of the EU’s Financial Services Action Plan, a comprehensive project to create a single European market in financial services. MiFID is intended to create a level playing field for firms to compete in the EU’s fina Read this Term licence.

"With MiCAR, we are not just meeting the industry’s highest standards, we are setting them. Our focus now is on using this licence to accelerate adoption and growth across the European market," Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Deputy CEO at Bitpanda conclued.