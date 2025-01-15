Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Rise as UK Names New Economic Secretary for Crypto

Wednesday, 15/01/2025 | 19:42 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • XRP is leading the rebound with a 27% increase in the past week.
  • The positive sentiment comes as the UK appoints Emma Reynolds as the new Economic Secretary for crypto and CBDCs.
Bitcoin image

Positive fundamental developments in the UK and the US seem to have boosted the prices of the three top cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP. The three tokens have rebounded in the daily and weekly charts, with XRP leading the resurgence.

In the UK, a new Economic secretary has been appointed to oversee digital assets, while in the US, plans are underway to refund thousands of Bitcoins stolen in the 2016 crypto hack on Bitfinex.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $99,235, representing a 2% and 5% increase in the past day and week, respectively. Data from CoinMarketCap also shows that Ether is up 4% (3% in the past week), while XRP has added 9% in the daily chart and a substantial 27% in the weekly chart.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Source: CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin ETFs

Despite these gains, cumulative trading volume for Bitcoin ETFs fell to $2.23 billion, down sharply from more than $3 billion the day before, according to data from sosovalue.com. The outflows come despite broader market optimism fueled by cooling inflation.

A report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed wholesale inflation rose only 0.2% in December, below economist expectations, contributing to a 1.3% rise in the total crypto market cap to $3.53 trillion.

The inflows, while modest, suggest growing confidence in Ethereum ’s trajectory. Industry analysts are now watching to see whether this trend continues amid evolving market dynamics.

UK Appoints New Economic Secretary

Emma Reynolds was appointed as the new Economic Secretary to oversee digital assets and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Reynolds, formerly a managing director at TheCityUK trade body, replaces Tulip Siddiq, who resigned following a scandal involving ties to Bangladesh.

Siddiq had set out the UK’s crypto agenda, committing to a regulatory framework similar to the European Union’s. Reynolds now inherits this ambitious roadmap, tasked with balancing innovation with regulation.

So far, the Financial Conduct Authority has laid out plans for a comprehensive crypto regime, but it remains to be seen how Reynolds will approach these policies. As Bitcoin ETFs face mounting outflows and Ether funds hint at recovery, the UK’s renewed focus on crypto regulation under new leadership could shape the market’s future.

bitcoin
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
