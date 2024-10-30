Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Africa Crypto Surge Hits 189% as Youth Choose Telegram over Traditional Banking

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 10:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Bitget's research reveals unprecedented cryptocurrency adoption in emerging economies driven by Telegram usage.
  • Africa's crypto-themed groups have grown 189% since 2023, while Western markets lag behind.
Africa's cryptocurrency adoption is surging, with Telegram-based crypto communities growing by an unprecedented 189% since early 2023, according to new research from cryptocurrency exchange Bitget. The findings highlight a significant shift in global digital asset adoption from traditional Western markets to emerging economies.

Young Demographics Drive Crypto Adoption via Telegram

The study, which analyzed crypto-related Telegram activity across multiple regions between January 2023 and August 2024, reveals that Africa's crypto-focused Telegram groups have expanded to include over 3 million users, driven by a predominantly young population where more than 56% are under 25 years old.

“The leading factors for crypto adoption are economic instability, limited access to banking services, the large number of tech-savvy youth, and the active advancement of innovation in digital finance,” the report states.

Eastern Europe has emerged as another significant growth hub, particularly in Ukraine, where users increasingly turn to cryptocurrencies amid economic uncertainty and currency volatility . The region's cryptocurrency market is projected to reach almost 34 million users by 2025, with a current user penetration rate of 14%.

In Asia, young investors dominate the crypto landscape, with users aged 18-39 accounting for approximately 90% of cryptocurrency investors. This trend is particularly pronounced in Southeast Asia, where Bitget reported a 216% increase in users during 2024.

Western Europe, by contrast, shows more modest growth, with regulatory constraints and market maturity leading to slower adoption rates. The region's crypto-themed Telegram groups grew by only 11% during the study period.

Future Outlook

The research identifies millennials (aged 28-43) as the largest cryptocurrency user group, representing 44.3% of global users. This demographic alignment extends to Telegram usage, where the 25-34 age group comprises 29.4% of users.

Looking ahead, the cryptocurrency market in Africa is projected to reach 54 million users by 2025, with Nigeria and South Africa leading the charge.

The research emphasizes the crucial role of mobile technology in driving adoption. Telegram, with its 900 million monthly active users, has become the primary platform for cryptocurrency communities in emerging markets. India alone generates 84 million new downloads monthly, compared to just 6 million in the UK.

The combination of young populations, increasing mobile connectivity, and limited access to traditional banking services positions these emerging markets to maintain their leadership in cryptocurrency adoption for the foreseeable future.

Telegram, WhatsApp Lead On the Number of Traders Who Lose Money to Scams

Telegram’s popularity among investors is reflected in another, less favorable statistic: it leads in the number of investment scams and hacks. A joint survey by Finance Magnates and FXStreet found that 60% of traders scammed on Telegram suffered financial losses. Known for hosting active trading communities, Telegram offers privacy, anonymity, and tools for creating channels and groups, making it a preferred platform for traders. However, these same features also make it easier for scammers to target active traders precisely.

Telegram has become a favored platform among traders, hosting numerous active communities—a contrast to more public platforms like Facebook. Traders are drawn to Telegram's privacy features, anonymity, and its flexibility to create dedicated channels and groups. However, these same attributes make it easier for scammers to target active traders with precision.

WhatsApp, with around 2.78 billion users, also provides end-to-end encryption and frequent feature updates, drawing traders to its platform. Yet, its anonymity and private messaging make it easier for scammers to operate undetected, presenting challenges for external monitoring and reporting of scams.

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
