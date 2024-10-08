Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

XSGD, Singapore’s First Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Launches on Bitstamp

Tuesday, 08/10/2024
  • The launch of this Stablecoin will help power global cross-border payments.
  • Bitstamp has listed a Singapore Dollar-pegged stablecoin, XSGD, for the first time
  • The partnership between StraitsX and Bitstamp means users can now seamlessly send and receive the SGD-backed stablecoin across borders with confidence

StraitsX, the pioneering payments infrastructure for the digital assets space in Southeast Asia, has today announced the listing of XSGD, its Singapore dollar-pegged stablecoin, on Bitstamp, the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in enabling the mass adoption of XSGD across global markets, and sets a new benchmark for stable, efficient, and secure digital currency transactions. XSGD, backed 1:1 to the Singapore dollar (SGD) and fully backed by reserve assets, offers unparalleled transparency and stability for users in global markets.

Unlocking Global Cross-Border Payment Flows

Stablecoins like XSGD are rapidly emerging as the preferred solution for on-chain cross-border payments, providing a secure and efficient alternative to traditional financial systems. With the listing of XSGD on Bitstamp, users can now seamlessly send and receive SGD-backed stablecoins across borders with confidence. This development addresses the demand for faster, more cost-effective global transactions, reducing the complexities of conventional financial systems.

By offering greater financial inclusion and opening access to new markets, XSGD will drive digital asset adoption and accelerate innovation in cross-border payments. With enhanced liquidity on a global platform like Bitstamp, XSGD users can enjoy reduced transaction costs, faster settlement times, and access to competitive exchange rates for cross-border payments. This will drive greater financial inclusion and empower businesses to tap into new markets, creating a frictionless ecosystem for global commerce.

XSGD will be available via Bitstamp globally, except in US and EU countries.

"The listing of XSGD on Bitstamp is a pivotal moment in our mission to bring StraitsX’s stablecoins to the global stage. By improving liquidity and accessibility, we are enabling faster, more transparent, efficient, and cost-effective on-chain cross-border payment flows. This will transform how individuals and businesses transact internationally, unlocking new opportunities for financial inclusion and global trade," said Jason Tay, Head of Commercial at StraitsX."We are excited to list XSGD, a stablecoin with immense utility across the APAC region, to our Bitstamp platform. As demand for stable, reliable digital assets continues to grow, the addition of XSGD enhances our platform’s liquidity and provides our global users with a trusted SGD-backed asset. This further supports the widespread adoption of stablecoins for cross-border payments and other financial transactions worldwide," said Leonard Hoh, General Manager for APAC at Bitstamp.

Driving Adoption of Stablecoins

The listing of XSGD on Bitstamp highlights StraitsX’s commitment to advancing the digital assets and payments landscape across Southeast Asia and beyond. By combining the speed, transparency, and decentralisation of digital assets with the stability of a fiat-backed asset, XSGD is positioned to drive mass adoption. This trusted and secure stablecoin offers users a reliable solution for global cross-border payments, making it a pivotal tool for the future of digital transactions.

About StraitsX

StraitsX (https://www.straitsx.com) is the pioneering payments infrastructure for the digital assets space in Southeast Asia. StraitsX is a Major Payment Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and offers personal and business account holders to mint and redeem StraitsX stablecoins, manage payments as well as connect their accounts to digital asset platforms. Business accounts can also access B2B API-enabled payment rails for digital asset platforms.

About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world’s longest-standing cryptocurrency exchange, continuously providing safe and open access to crypto since 2011. With a proven track record and mature approach to the industry, Bitstamp provides a secure and transparent trading venue to over five million individuals and is the preferred choice for a range of institutional clients seeking a trusted partner to participate in crypto markets. Bitstamp is a sector leader in both security and compliance, with more than 50 licences and registrations secured with financial regulators across the globe.

stablecoins
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

