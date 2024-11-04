Trading 2024 US Elections Market Volatility with Plus500

All eyes will be on the United States on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, as the world awaits the outcome of the contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. With the countdown clock to the 2024 US elections beginning to tick down towards polling day, markets are starting to brace themselves for what is yet to come.

Key Volatility Factors

The sharp differences between Harris' and Trump's policy platforms are creating an atmosphere of market volatility, as investors may be unsure which sectors stand to be affected by the outcome of this neck-and-neck race.

Beyond the presidency, control of Congress—both the House and Senate—plays a crucial role in determining policy outcomes and potential market reactions. Historically, markets have trended upward across presidential terms, yet analysts suggest that a divided government, where different parties control the presidency and Congress, may be optimal for market stability.

The Economic Issues Driving the 2024 Election

The 2024 U.S. elections bring critical economic issues to the fore, with tax, trade, and energy policies as central themes. Donald Trump has proposed further corporate tax cuts to stimulate growth, particularly in manufacturing, energy, and technology, which may boost equity markets in the short term, but could increase federal deficits. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, supports targeted tax incentives for green sectors while proposing higher corporate taxes for social initiatives, potentially boosting clean energy stocks but affecting traditional sectors.

On trade, Trump has revived his stance on tariffs, particularly towards China, aiming to promote domestic industries. This could benefit U.S. manufacturing but may disrupt tech and consumer goods reliant on international supply chains. Harris's approach, while less aggressive, would aim for targeted tariffs, supporting U.S. interests without risking extensive trade conflicts, which could stabilise sectors sensitive to global markets.

Energy policy reflects another stark partisan contrast. Trump advocates for expanding fossil fuel production to reduce energy costs and inflation, which would likely favour traditional energy stocks. Harris's clean energy approach seeks to boost renewables like solar and wind, supporting sustainability-focused sectors, although it may come with initial cost implications for energy markets.

Potential Market Risks: Volatility, Fed Policy, and Foreign Relations

Market volatility could increase with trade and energy policy shifts, especially if Trump’s proposed tariffs amplify tensions with China. Retaliatory tariffs could hurt agriculture and technology exports, heightening risks in indices tied to these sectors. In contrast, Harris’s more moderate approach might result in steadier markets, benefiting industries with international exposure.

Monetary policy remains critical, with Trump favouring lower rates to spur growth, risking inflation if the Federal Reserve complies. Harris supports the Fed’s independence, suggesting more stable monetary policy with potential benefits for long-term economic stability.

Foreign relations also play a role, particularly concerning China and other trade partners. Trump’s tariff plans could heighten international tensions, whereas Harris’s approach is seen as less confrontational, benefiting multinational corporations and stabilising revenue streams from abroad, particularly in tech and healthcare.

Markets Affected by the US Election

In addition to concrete economic sectors that are seeing the impact of election season volatility, certain corners of the market are seeing ups and downs as well:

Forex & USD

The US dollar’s performance has fluctuated under different administrations, and the stakes are high this time around. A Republican victory could send the dollar soaring, fuelled by aggressive trade policies and rising interest rates, potentially strengthening it against the euro. On the flip side, if a Democrat takes the helm, analysts predict a softer dollar due to reduced fiscal expansion and declining real interest rates, which could benefit the euro in the EUR/USD pair. As election day approaches, volatility could be heightened, including on platforms like Plus500.

Commodities

The commodities market is already making waves. Rising geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East, are already influencing oil prices, and any further escalations could tighten supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz, potentially driving oil prices up sharply. Precious metals, traditionally seen as safe havens, may attract risk-averse investors amid election uncertainty. If policies post-election signal heightened government spending or inflation concerns, metals like gold and silver could see increased demand, reinforcing their role as hedges in uncertain times.

Riding the Volatility Wave

