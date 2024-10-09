The iFOREX Group Announces Renewal of Sponsorship with PSV Eindhoven

For the 2nd time, iFOREX had struck a partnership with the PSV Eindhoven football club. Following the announcement of this renewed sponsorship, we sat down with the iFOREX Group CEO, to learn more about their mutual goals.
Can you tell us a bit about the history of your company and its involvement with PSV?
"Our partnership with PSV began in 2016, driven by a shared commitment to excellence and community engagement. We saw in PSV a team that embodies the same passion and drive that our company values."
Do you have any favorite moments or memories from your involvement with the team?
"One standout memory was witnessing PSV clinch the league title during our 1st year as their sponsors. We were extremely happy that the partnership with PSV proved to be immediately beneficial to both parties"
What motivated your company to sponsor PSV for the 2nd time?
"The success of our initial partnership and the strong alignment of values motivated us to renew our sponsorship. We believe in the team's vision and want to continue supporting their journey."
What are the key objectives of this sponsorship for iFOREX?
"Our key objectives are to enhance brand visibility, deepen our engagement with the local community, and support the growth of a team that shares our commitment to excellence. The combination of a global brokerage with a well-known European football champion is natural."
How does this partnership align with iFOREX’s overall marketing and branding strategy?
"This partnership aligns perfectly with our branding strategy, as it allows us to associate with a respected and successful team while reaching a broader audience in the sports community, especially within the Netherlands, but also through the visibility of our brand on the line up jackets during UEFA Champions League matches, to viewers all over Europe and around the world."
What values does iFOREX share with PSV?
"iFOREX and PSV share many values. Energy – like PSV, we at iFOREX believe its all about good energy. Experiencing the thrill of the markets and making that winning trade. Unity – we believe in teamwork and striving to do better. No nonsense – we believe in hard work that eventually leads to success. Unconventional – our unique trading platform, developed in–house, offers traders an experience they cannot find with any other broker. International – we believe in diversity and inclusion. Our teams are located around the world and come from different cultural backgrounds. "
What have been the most significant successes from your previous sponsorships, and how do you plan to build on them this time?
"Our previous sponsorships helped us increase brand recognition and connect with a passionate fanbase. This time, we plan to deepen that connection by launching joint initiatives that benefit both the team and the community. We will roll these out throughout the season."
On a personal note, what excites you most about this partnership with PSV?
"I'm most excited about the opportunity to support a team that resonates so strongly with our company’s values and to see firsthand the positive impact our partnership has on the community. We are especially excited about having greater exposure through PSV’s participation in the EUFA Champions League, which will greatly assist our brand recognition."
Looking ahead, what are your long-term aspirations for this partnership?
"Our long-term aspiration is to create a lasting relationship that not only supports PSV's success on the field but also contributes to our traders and our brand."
Is there anything else you’d like to share with our readers about this sponsorship and your company’s future plans?
"We’re committed to continuing our support for PSV and exploring new ways to engage with their supporters. This partnership is just one part of our broader strategy to invest in communities and promote positive values through sports. Of course, we continue to also invest in new technology and innovative solutions to provide our traders a unique, user-friendly and secure trading experience."