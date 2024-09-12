Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Thought Leadership
> The Beginner’s Ultimate Guide to Buying Bitcoin in 2024
Disclaimer

The Beginner’s Ultimate Guide to Buying Bitcoin in 2024

Thursday, 12/09/2024 | 08:03 GMT by FM
Disclaimer
  • Nothing beats a self-custody Bitcoin wallet for keeping your BTC safe.
Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s reliability, security, and status as a premier store of value have kept it firmly on top as the king of cryptocurrency. Despite its notorious volatility, Bitcoin continues to draw in seasoned investors and those just starting.

If you’re new to digital assets, you might wonder how to buy Bitcoin in 2024.

Whether you’re curious and want to dip your toes into the world of crypto or you’re ready to dive in headfirst, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about buying Bitcoin.

The Best Places to Get Your Hands on Bitcoin (BTC)

Wondering where to buy Bitcoin? Here’s where you can do it.

Cryptocurrency exchanges

These platforms allow you to buy and trade Bitcoin easily.

Pros:

  • Easy to use. Great for anyone, whether you’re new or experienced.
  • Safe and secure. Your BTC is well-protected.
  • Lots of options. You can buy Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies.
  • Flexible payments. Use your credit card, bank transfer, or even PayPal for your purchase.

Bitcoin wallet providers

These providers let you purchase BTC and store it securely in a wallet.

Pros:

  • Convenient. Buy and store your BTC in one place; no need for multiple accounts.
  • Secure. Store your BTC safely with top-notch protection.
  • Control. You have complete control over your crypto, especially with self-custody wallets.
  • Flexible payments. Bank transfers, credit cards, and PayPal are payment options when buying crypto from Bitcoin wallet providers like Ledger.

These options make buying and securing Bitcoin simple.

Safeguarding Your Bitcoin Like a Pro

Once you’ve bought Bitcoin, keeping it safe is the next crucial step. Here’s how you can protect it.

Not your keys, not your coins

If you don’t control your private keys, you don’t truly control your Bitcoins.

Why? If your BTC is stored on an exchange, it’s at risk if the exchange gets hacked or goes down.

So, make sure to manage your private keys to ensure that only you have access to your precious crypto.

Store Your Bitcoin (BTC) on a self-custody wallet

ledger

Nothing beats a self-custody Bitcoin wallet for keeping your BTC safe.

But what is it? It’s your personal digital safe, giving you complete control over your crypto.

Why choose Ledger?

Among the many options, the Ledger Bitcoin wallet stands out. Here’s precisely why.

  • Top-notch security. The Ledger wallet keeps your private keys offline, away from potential online risks.
  • User-friendly. Despite its strong security, the Ledger Bitcoin wallet is simple to set up and use, even for beginners.
  • Trusted worldwide. Millions trust Ledger for securely storing their Bitcoin.

For these reasons, Ledger self-custody Bitcoin wallet is clearly one of the best Bitcoin wallets—it protects your BTC and ensures it’s fully yours.

5 Simple Steps to Buy Bitcoin Today

Buying BTC is simple when you follow these five easy steps.

1) Set up your Ledger Bitcoin wallet.

Start by buying a Ledger Bitcoin wallet and setting it up to store your BTC securely.

ledger

2) Decide how much Bitcoin (BTC) to purchase.

Determine how much Bitcoin you want to buy—remember, you can purchase just a fraction.

3) Pick your preferred payment method.

Select your preferred payment method: a credit card, bank transfer, or PayPal.

4) Choose your OnRamp provider for a smooth transaction

Pick an OnRamp provider to help you convert your money into Bitcoin easily.

5) Make the payment and receive your Bitcoin (BTC)

Complete the payment, and your Bitcoin (BTC) will be sent directly to your Ledger wallet.

And that’s it! You’ve successfully purchased your own Bitcoin.

Smart Alternative Ways To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

If you’re exploring different ways to purchase Bitcoin, here are some easy options.

Bitcoin ATMs

These ATMs let you buy Bitcoin using cash, making the process quick and simple.

  • How it works: Insert cash into a Bitcoin ATM, and it will send the crypto directly to your wallet.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) exchanges

These exchanges allow you to purchase BTC directly from other people, giving you more flexibility in payment.

  • How it works: Buy Bitcoin directly from another person by agreeing on the price and payment method.

Traditional stockbrokers

Some stockbrokers now offer BTC, so you can buy it just like you would with regular stocks.

  • How it works: Look for stockbrokers that offer BTC by checking their available assets or searching online, then purchase BTC just like regular stocks.

Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs provide a way to invest in BTC without managing the coins yourself.

  • How it works: Invest in a Bitcoin ETF through the stock market to indirectly own the crypto without needing a wallet.

FAQs about Buying Bitcoin

What is the best way to buy Bitcoin?

The best way to purchase BTC is through a trusted cryptocurrency exchange or a self-custody Bitcoin wallet.

What is the best way to store Bitcoin?

A self-custody wallet, like the Ledger Bitcoin wallet, is the best way to store your crypto, where it’s safe and secure.

Add Bitcoin to Your Investment Portfolio Today

Exploring different investment options, like Bitcoin, is a surefire way to secure your financial future. With this guide, you can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) through self-custody wallets like Ledger without unnecessary stress.

Bitcoin’s reliability, security, and status as a premier store of value have kept it firmly on top as the king of cryptocurrency. Despite its notorious volatility, Bitcoin continues to draw in seasoned investors and those just starting.

If you’re new to digital assets, you might wonder how to buy Bitcoin in 2024.

Whether you’re curious and want to dip your toes into the world of crypto or you’re ready to dive in headfirst, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about buying Bitcoin.

The Best Places to Get Your Hands on Bitcoin (BTC)

Wondering where to buy Bitcoin? Here’s where you can do it.

Cryptocurrency exchanges

These platforms allow you to buy and trade Bitcoin easily.

Pros:

  • Easy to use. Great for anyone, whether you’re new or experienced.
  • Safe and secure. Your BTC is well-protected.
  • Lots of options. You can buy Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies.
  • Flexible payments. Use your credit card, bank transfer, or even PayPal for your purchase.

Bitcoin wallet providers

These providers let you purchase BTC and store it securely in a wallet.

Pros:

  • Convenient. Buy and store your BTC in one place; no need for multiple accounts.
  • Secure. Store your BTC safely with top-notch protection.
  • Control. You have complete control over your crypto, especially with self-custody wallets.
  • Flexible payments. Bank transfers, credit cards, and PayPal are payment options when buying crypto from Bitcoin wallet providers like Ledger.

These options make buying and securing Bitcoin simple.

Safeguarding Your Bitcoin Like a Pro

Once you’ve bought Bitcoin, keeping it safe is the next crucial step. Here’s how you can protect it.

Not your keys, not your coins

If you don’t control your private keys, you don’t truly control your Bitcoins.

Why? If your BTC is stored on an exchange, it’s at risk if the exchange gets hacked or goes down.

So, make sure to manage your private keys to ensure that only you have access to your precious crypto.

Store Your Bitcoin (BTC) on a self-custody wallet

ledger

Nothing beats a self-custody Bitcoin wallet for keeping your BTC safe.

But what is it? It’s your personal digital safe, giving you complete control over your crypto.

Why choose Ledger?

Among the many options, the Ledger Bitcoin wallet stands out. Here’s precisely why.

  • Top-notch security. The Ledger wallet keeps your private keys offline, away from potential online risks.
  • User-friendly. Despite its strong security, the Ledger Bitcoin wallet is simple to set up and use, even for beginners.
  • Trusted worldwide. Millions trust Ledger for securely storing their Bitcoin.

For these reasons, Ledger self-custody Bitcoin wallet is clearly one of the best Bitcoin wallets—it protects your BTC and ensures it’s fully yours.

5 Simple Steps to Buy Bitcoin Today

Buying BTC is simple when you follow these five easy steps.

1) Set up your Ledger Bitcoin wallet.

Start by buying a Ledger Bitcoin wallet and setting it up to store your BTC securely.

ledger

2) Decide how much Bitcoin (BTC) to purchase.

Determine how much Bitcoin you want to buy—remember, you can purchase just a fraction.

3) Pick your preferred payment method.

Select your preferred payment method: a credit card, bank transfer, or PayPal.

4) Choose your OnRamp provider for a smooth transaction

Pick an OnRamp provider to help you convert your money into Bitcoin easily.

5) Make the payment and receive your Bitcoin (BTC)

Complete the payment, and your Bitcoin (BTC) will be sent directly to your Ledger wallet.

And that’s it! You’ve successfully purchased your own Bitcoin.

Smart Alternative Ways To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

If you’re exploring different ways to purchase Bitcoin, here are some easy options.

Bitcoin ATMs

These ATMs let you buy Bitcoin using cash, making the process quick and simple.

  • How it works: Insert cash into a Bitcoin ATM, and it will send the crypto directly to your wallet.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) exchanges

These exchanges allow you to purchase BTC directly from other people, giving you more flexibility in payment.

  • How it works: Buy Bitcoin directly from another person by agreeing on the price and payment method.

Traditional stockbrokers

Some stockbrokers now offer BTC, so you can buy it just like you would with regular stocks.

  • How it works: Look for stockbrokers that offer BTC by checking their available assets or searching online, then purchase BTC just like regular stocks.

Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs provide a way to invest in BTC without managing the coins yourself.

  • How it works: Invest in a Bitcoin ETF through the stock market to indirectly own the crypto without needing a wallet.

FAQs about Buying Bitcoin

What is the best way to buy Bitcoin?

The best way to purchase BTC is through a trusted cryptocurrency exchange or a self-custody Bitcoin wallet.

What is the best way to store Bitcoin?

A self-custody wallet, like the Ledger Bitcoin wallet, is the best way to store your crypto, where it’s safe and secure.

Add Bitcoin to Your Investment Portfolio Today

Exploring different investment options, like Bitcoin, is a surefire way to secure your financial future. With this guide, you can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) through self-custody wallets like Ledger without unnecessary stress.

Topics
ledger
Disclaimer

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

Thought Leadership

Featured Videos

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

As the financial services industry experiences rapid and transformative changes, leading fintech experts and policymakers come together to discuss the present and future of retail trading and the evolving regulatory landscape. Join this insightful session for a forward-looking perspective on the trends, innovations, and trader needs that are shaping the future of offerings on a global scale. Speakers: Eric Blewitt, CEO, Investment Trends Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader, Digital Assets, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Michael Bogoevski, Head of Institutional Sales, CMC Connect Karin Setchell, General Manager, Product & Investing Solutions, CommSec #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RetailTrading #FintechInnovation #FinancialRegulation #DigitalAssets #GlobalFinance 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX’s strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #ATFXConnect #APACFinance #InstitutionalTrading #FinancialTechnology #MarketExpansion 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}