The Beginner’s Ultimate Guide to Buying Bitcoin in 2024

Bitcoin’s reliability, security, and status as a premier store of value have kept it firmly on top as the king of cryptocurrency. Despite its notorious volatility, Bitcoin continues to draw in seasoned investors and those just starting.
If you’re new to digital assets, you might wonder how to buy Bitcoin in 2024.
Whether you’re curious and want to dip your toes into the world of crypto or you’re ready to dive in headfirst, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about buying Bitcoin.
The Best Places to Get Your Hands on Bitcoin (BTC)
Wondering where to buy Bitcoin? Here’s where you can do it.
Cryptocurrency exchanges
These platforms allow you to buy and trade Bitcoin easily.
Pros:
- Easy to use. Great for anyone, whether you’re new or experienced.
- Safe and secure. Your BTC is well-protected.
- Lots of options. You can buy Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies.
- Flexible payments. Use your credit card, bank transfer, or even PayPal for your purchase.
Bitcoin wallet providers
These providers let you purchase BTC and store it securely in a wallet.
Pros:
- Convenient. Buy and store your BTC in one place; no need for multiple accounts.
- Secure. Store your BTC safely with top-notch protection.
- Control. You have complete control over your crypto, especially with self-custody wallets.
- Flexible payments. Bank transfers, credit cards, and PayPal are payment options when buying crypto from Bitcoin wallet providers like Ledger.
These options make buying and securing Bitcoin simple.
Safeguarding Your Bitcoin Like a Pro
Once you’ve bought Bitcoin, keeping it safe is the next crucial step. Here’s how you can protect it.
Not your keys, not your coins
If you don’t control your private keys, you don’t truly control your Bitcoins.
Why? If your BTC is stored on an exchange, it’s at risk if the exchange gets hacked or goes down.
So, make sure to manage your private keys to ensure that only you have access to your precious crypto.
Store Your Bitcoin (BTC) on a self-custody wallet
Nothing beats a self-custody Bitcoin wallet for keeping your BTC safe.
But what is it? It’s your personal digital safe, giving you complete control over your crypto.
Why choose Ledger?
Among the many options, the Ledger Bitcoin wallet stands out. Here’s precisely why.
- Top-notch security. The Ledger wallet keeps your private keys offline, away from potential online risks.
- User-friendly. Despite its strong security, the Ledger Bitcoin wallet is simple to set up and use, even for beginners.
- Trusted worldwide. Millions trust Ledger for securely storing their Bitcoin.
For these reasons, Ledger self-custody Bitcoin wallet is clearly one of the best Bitcoin wallets—it protects your BTC and ensures it’s fully yours.
5 Simple Steps to Buy Bitcoin Today
Buying BTC is simple when you follow these five easy steps.
1) Set up your Ledger Bitcoin wallet.
Start by buying a Ledger Bitcoin wallet and setting it up to store your BTC securely.
2) Decide how much Bitcoin (BTC) to purchase.
Determine how much Bitcoin you want to buy—remember, you can purchase just a fraction.
3) Pick your preferred payment method.
Select your preferred payment method: a credit card, bank transfer, or PayPal.
4) Choose your OnRamp provider for a smooth transaction
Pick an OnRamp provider to help you convert your money into Bitcoin easily.
5) Make the payment and receive your Bitcoin (BTC)
Complete the payment, and your Bitcoin (BTC) will be sent directly to your Ledger wallet.
And that’s it! You’ve successfully purchased your own Bitcoin.
Smart Alternative Ways To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)
If you’re exploring different ways to purchase Bitcoin, here are some easy options.
Bitcoin ATMs
These ATMs let you buy Bitcoin using cash, making the process quick and simple.
- How it works: Insert cash into a Bitcoin ATM, and it will send the crypto directly to your wallet.
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) exchanges
These exchanges allow you to purchase BTC directly from other people, giving you more flexibility in payment.
- How it works: Buy Bitcoin directly from another person by agreeing on the price and payment method.
Traditional stockbrokers
Some stockbrokers now offer BTC, so you can buy it just like you would with regular stocks.
- How it works: Look for stockbrokers that offer BTC by checking their available assets or searching online, then purchase BTC just like regular stocks.
Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin ETFs provide a way to invest in BTC without managing the coins yourself.
- How it works: Invest in a Bitcoin ETF through the stock market to indirectly own the crypto without needing a wallet.
FAQs about Buying Bitcoin
What is the best way to buy Bitcoin?
The best way to purchase BTC is through a trusted cryptocurrency exchange or a self-custody Bitcoin wallet.
What is the best way to store Bitcoin?
A self-custody wallet, like the Ledger Bitcoin wallet, is the best way to store your crypto, where it’s safe and secure.
Add Bitcoin to Your Investment Portfolio Today
Exploring different investment options, like Bitcoin, is a surefire way to secure your financial future. With this guide, you can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) through self-custody wallets like Ledger without unnecessary stress.