> SquaredFinancial Announces Its Forex Seminars Roadshow in the GCC
SquaredFinancial Announces Its Forex Seminars Roadshow in the GCC

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 07:13 GMT by FM
  • The company will host seminars in 5 different locations.
It is with great pleasure that leading fintech company, SquaredFinancial, announces the upcoming forex trading seminar series that it will be hosting throughout the GCC region, starting in September from the UAE.

The GCC has been one of the company’s top destinations, and in response to an ever-growing demand of online traders in the region for a highly professional forex education, SquaredFinancial is expanding the range of educational services it offers, hosting seminars in 5 different locations, bringing its experts on the ground.

With over two decades of expertise in the fintech industry, SquaredFinancial has always relied on knowledge and education as a path to elevate investors’ trading skills. And with the aim to help them receive quality education, it is presenting them the opportunity to meet in person with industry veterans, Nour Hammoury, Chief Market Analyst at SquaredFinancial, and Dominque El Khoury, Global Head of Sales and Business Development: GCC and MENA at SquaredFinancial. The company’s expert analysts are regularly hosted on world-class news channels such as BBC, Al-Jazzera, CNBC, Bloomberg, and many others, to provide views on the markets. They also host interactive webinars, talk shows, seminars, open discussions, and daily analyses of the markets and trends in both English and Arabic.

The Roadshow kick-starts with the first two seminars in the UAE, specifically in Dubai and Al Ain, while the roadmap covers quite a range of countries in October and November, namely Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Nour Hammoury, Chief Market Analyst at SquaredFinancial, emphasized the importance of continuous education in the financial markets. He stated: “Each day presents new developments and challenges that impact the markets. Our goal is to raise awareness, educate traders, and help them to try to avoid common mistakes. It’s a long journey, but practice is the most effective way to learn. That's why we give weekly webinars and trading sessions, in addition to daily analyses and talk shows, and now our roadshow in Arab countries”.

Investors are invited to join SquaredFinancial in Dubai and Al Ain for an insightful seminar and elite networking opportunity. Whether they are seasoned traders or just starting out, this event is perfect for anyone looking to stay up to date in the world of trading. It is a fantastic chance to learn from industry experts, discover new strategies, benefit from a tailored education program, and connect with fellow traders.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims to offer investors a comprehensive trading education that would help them achieve their investment goals. With around two decades of experience in financial technology, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated way to access the financial markets.

SquaredFinancial
