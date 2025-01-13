Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Rajwinder Dhanda on Growing a Successful Trading Business

Monday, 13/01/2025 | 11:58 GMT by FM
  • An exclusive interview with the founder of Dhanda the Great.
Dhanda the great fmls24

Everyone has a different trading journey and story to tell. The Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:24) drew plenty of big names and specialists, including Rajwinder Dhanda last November.

Rajwinder Dhanda is the Founder of Dhanda the Great, who checked in with Finance Magnates during FMLS:24 to tell his personal story and success. Having left his 9-to-5 job to become a full-time trader, Mr. Dhada spoke at length about how he built a global trading community and his approach to teaching financial markets.

The full-length interview can be viewed through the following link.

Of course, every approach to trading is unique and has its own twists and turns – Mr. Dhanda’s is no exception. The full-length interview explores his own trading journey as well as the company’s unique approach to markets.

Since its inception, Dhanda the Great has connected traders from all over the world, seeking to educate and inform. Learn how the company, its social network, and community have swelled in recent years, with a one-on-one focus with the man who pioneered it all.

About Rajwinder Dhanda

Rajwinder Dhanda is a successful trader, investor, and financial educator who is passionate about helping others achieve financial independence through trading. With over 6 years of experience in the financial industry, he has a strong track record of making consistent profits for himself and his clients. In addition to his trading success, Mr. Dhanda is the founder and CEO of Dhanda the Great Academy, where he provides in-depth trading education and mentorship to those who want to enter the markets.

