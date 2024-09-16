Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Plus500 Introduces Extended-hours Trading on Stock-based OTC Products
Plus500 Introduces Extended-hours Trading on Stock-based OTC Products

Monday, 16/09/2024 | 11:13 GMT by FM
  • Users have access to OTC products based on selected stocks outside official market hours.
Plus500 (LON: PLUS), a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms, today announces the launch of extended-hours trading for stock-based OTC products on its OTC trading platform.

This enhancement allows Plus500’s customers to buy and sell the most popular stock-based OTC products outside the standard trading hours of major exchanges.

Boosting the capabilities of the already powerful Plus500 OTC trading platform, this new feature provides access to pre- and post-market trading windows, which take place before and after the market officially opens and closes each day.

By enabling trading activities outside regular market hours, Plus500 opens new avenues for its customers, who can now place buy and sell orders even during periods of market inactivity.

Unmatched benefits with a unique value proposition

The introduction of extended-hours trading is consistent with Plus500’s commitment to providing innovative products and services for its customers across the globe. Notable features include:

Broader market access: This initiative aims to enhance the customers' trading experience by providing access to markets beyond regular trading hours. As a feature that a few other OTC platforms offer, it positions Plus500 uniquely in the market, all aligned with the exchanges trading hours. Traders can now participate in pre-market and after-market trading, from 4 am to 8 pm EST.

Magnificent 7 stocks: These privileges are exclusive to a selection of stock-based OTC products, namely the “Magnificent 7”, comprising stocks of major technology companies that are frequently influenced by global events and are known for their market dominance, such as Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Increased choice: In parallel, those who prefer to continue trading during regular market hours will still be able to do so. This means that Plus500 customers will have access to a wider range of potential trading strategies, based on their preferences and abilities.

The benefits of this offering cover multiple key aspects of trading, such as:

Immediate reaction to market events: By trading during pre- and post-market hours, Plus500 customers can swiftly respond to market moves, including corporate earnings releases, breaking news, and other events as they occur, without having to wait for the official trading session to open.

Ability to adapt to global market trends: Thanks to extended-hours trading, Plus500 customers with a preference for stock OTC products, which are more sensitive to global market movements, will be able to respond to international events and developments immediately.

Enhanced flexibility for global traders: The extended-hours trading feature offers users increased flexibility to trade OTC products on popular shares whenever it suits them, regardless of the time zone they are in. This opens new avenues for traders in regions such as Asia who can now gain exposure to underlying instruments traded across US markets, without having to adjust to the US market hours.

Referring to this recent upgrade, David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer at Plus500, commented: “We are excited to further expand the capabilities of our OTC trading platform. By introducing extended-hours trading on a number of stock-based OTC products, we have strengthened and diversified our product lineup, reaffirming our commitment to providing our customers with greater flexibility and accessibility to financial opportunities.”

To explore Plus500’s comprehensive offerings, please visit the website.

About Plus500

Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group operating proprietary technology-based trading platforms. Plus500 offers customers a range of trading products, including OTC (“Over-the-Counter” products, namely Contracts for Difference (CFDs)), share dealing, as well as futures and options on futures.

The Group retains operating licences and is regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, the Seychelles, the United States, Estonia, Japan, the UAE and the Bahamas and through its OTC product portfolio, offers more than 2,500 different underlying global financial instruments, comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. Customers of the Group can trade its OTC products in more than 60 countries and in 30 languages.

Plus500’s trading platforms are accessible from multiple operating systems (iOS, Android and Windows) and web browsers. Customer care is, and has always been, integral to Plus500. As such, OTC customers cannot be subject to negative balances. A free demo account is available on an unlimited basis for OTC trading platform users and sophisticated risk management tools are provided free of charge to manage leveraged exposure, and stop losses to help customers protect profits, while limiting capital losses.

Plus500 was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (LON: PLUS) on 24 July 2013, is admitted to the Equity Shares in Commercial Companies” (“ESCC”) Category of the Official List and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. Website: https://www.plus500.com/

