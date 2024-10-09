Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Neex Enhances Global Outreach with New Representative Office in Dubai

Wednesday, 09/10/2024
Neex, a leading financial technology (Fintech) company, has officially opened its new representative office in Dubai. This strategic move underscores Neex's commitment to expanding its global presence and fostering relationships in the Middle East region.

The inauguration event was honored by the presence of distinguished guests from the Pride Group, including Her Excellency Sheikha Moaza Al Maktoum, Yasir, and Abo. Their attendance highlighted the importance of building strong connections within the international business community.

The Dubai representative office will serve as an information hub, allowing Neex to better understand the unique needs of the Middle Eastern market and showcase its innovative fintech solutions. It's important to note that this office does not engage in any regulated activities or direct sales. All core operations and services continue to be managed and provided through Neex's headquarters abroad, in full compliance with applicable regulations.

The opening ceremony was a grand affair, attended by industry leaders and esteemed guests. Renowned media outlets such as CNBC, SKY News, Fazzaco, and Brokersview were present to cover the event and learn about Neex's global initiatives.

While the representative office does not offer direct services, it serves as a valuable touchpoint for information exchange. Neex continues to be known globally for its:

● Commitment to innovation in fintech solutions

● User-friendly technology platforms

● Diverse range of financial instruments

● Dedication to customer support and education

The establishment of this representative office underscores Neex's recognition of Dubai's importance as a key international business hub. As Neex continues to grow its global presence, it remains dedicated to fostering innovation in the fintech sector while adhering to all relevant legal and regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions where it operates.

For more information about Neex and its global initiatives, please visit https://www.neex.com/

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here's your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable.

