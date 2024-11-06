Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Learn How to Navigate Volatile Markets at TraderFest 2024

Wednesday, 06/11/2024 | 14:27 GMT by FL
  • Discover new strategies to sharpen your trades with 12 market leaders.
TF

TraderFest is back for 2024 and we hope to see you there! If you’re searching for new strategies to refine your trading approach, this free educational event is a great place to start.

Uniquely crafted for global traders of all levels of expertise – whether you’re fresh to the markets, or you’ve been trading for years – Eightcap and BK Traders have put a fresh new strategy behind the event. (A strategy to help you find yourstrategy!)

The hosts are also offering a special giveaway for all attendees – simply register to claim!

The event details – everything you need to know ahead of the day

What: an insightful discussion led by 12 market leaders

When: 16th November 2024, 12pm UTC

Where: live-streamed event from the comfort of your home

Prizes up for grabs!

All attendees receive: instant free 30-day trial of FlashTrader execution tool!

Go in the draw to win: 1 of 3 places on BKTraders trading bootcamp (worth $5,000 USD!)

Secure your spot! Register now

The discussion points – what you’ll hear and who you’ll hear it from

Eightcap and BK Traders have pulled together a group of market leaders, who will dive into a number of engaging topics – from the top trades they expect to win or lose in the new year, to trading trend-based portfolios vs. counter-trend trading, and so much more.

‘The secret of their success’ with Karen Foo, Kathy Lien and Binni Ong

While women represent just 15% of retail traders, their achievements are nothing short of remarkable. In this discussion you’ll hear how they excel in a male-dominated industry.

‘If you only had one trade in 2025’ with Austin Silver, Blake Morrow and Trader Nick

Looking ahead to the new year, these experts will dive into their trading predictions for 2025. What trades do you think they’ll believe will win and lose in the new year?

‘Market lessons from the school of hard knocks’ with Tracy Shuchart, Anthony Crudele and Jimmy Jude

In this segment of the event, trading veterans look back on their careers and discuss how they turned their trading lessons into lifelong success.

‘The battle of market wizards’ with Tom Basso and Jason Shapiro

Two trading legends who approach the market from different perspectives, will host an insightful discussion about the intricacies of trading a trend-based portfolio vs. counter-trend trading.

Don’t miss out on TraderFest 2024!

Whether you’re a newbie searching for the right strategy to kickstart your trading journey, or you’re an experienced trader looking for fresh perspectives on the markets – TraderFest 2024 is your opportunity to connect with the insights of top trading veterans and build confidence for the year ahead.

Ready to sharpen your trades ahead of 2025? Register now

About Eightcap

Eightcap is a distinguished, regulated CFD broker, used by leading traders all over the world. They offer agile, intuitive trading solutions that integrate seamlessly with popular charting tools such as TradingView and MetaTrader. Eightcap also has an established program (Eightcap Partners) where they have built an ever-growing community of market experts (including BKTraders).

About BKTraders

Led by Kathy Lien and Boris Schlossberg – expert traders of 20+ years – BKTraders is a well-regarded resource for forex education. They focus on providing their audience with practical trading strategies and insightful market insights, designed to support traders at all levels. With Kathy's strong background in market strategy and Boris's experience in forex trading, they equip traders with the tools needed to navigate market challenges.

