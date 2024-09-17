Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Last Two Weeks of the "Rootstock World Tour" Campaign
Last Two Weeks of the “Rootstock World Tour” Campaign

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 09:09 GMT by FM
  • The campaign is providing a unique opportunity to explore various Rootstock integrations.
roofstock

The Rootstock community is set to conclude the "Rootstock World Tour," one of its largest ecosystem campaigns, on September 30, 2024. This campaign, hosted on the Galxe platform, is bringing together partners from across the Rootstock ecosystem, offering users interactive opportunities to engage with 12 different decentralized applications (dApps) on the Rootstock blockchain.

Throughout the tour, participants will gain hands-on experience, enhance their knowledge of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technologies, and earn rewards for their engagement. The campaign is providing a unique opportunity to explore and interact with various Rootstock integrations.

About Rootstock

Rootstock is the first, biggest, and longest-lasting Bitcoin sidechain. It is the only Bitcoin layer 2 that combines the security of Bitcoin's proof-of-work, with Ethereum's smart contract capabilities.

Rootstock is open-source, EVM-compatible, and secured by over 60% of Bitcoin’s hashing power, which makes it a gateway to a vibrant ecosystem of dApps that continues to evolve to become fully trustless.

Rootstock World Tour Overview

The Rootstock World Tour campaign began on August 5, 2024, and is spinning a total of 12 quests across different destinations within the Rootstock ecosystem. Users who complete these quests have the chance to earn unique rewards, including Rootstock NFTs and Air Miles points. Additionally, participants are eligible for a raffle on September 30, 2024, where three winners will be selected to receive $3,000 in RBTC, Rootstock’s native token pegged 1:1 to Bitcoin (BTC).

Campaign Details and Rewards

Participants of the Rootstock World Tour are invited to engage in various activities through the 12 featured dApps: Jumper, Rubic Exchange, SushiSwap, Oku, Symbiosis, Woodswap, Money on Chain, Sovryn, Tropykus, RNS, Elk Finance, and CoNFT.

By completing quests such as obtaining RBTC, swapping tokens within the ecosystem, minting Rootstock NFTs, staking, and interacting with RNS domains, users can earn rewards from each individual dApp. Completing all quests also unlocks additional rewards and boosts participants' chances in the final raffle.

Timeline and Raffle

The Rootstock World Tour ends on September 30, 2024, at which point the raffle will be held to award three winners with $3,000 in RBTC.

Quests

To complete the tour, users can visit 12 destinations to do 5 types of quests: 1) Getting RBTC, 2) swapping RBTC to a token in the ecosystem (RIF, USDRIF, DLLR, MoC, rUSDT, or WRBTC), 3) minting a Rootstock NFT, 4) putting the tokens to work by staking, depositing, or adding liquidity, and 5) Minting an RNS (RIF Name Service) domain.

Interacting with any of these dApps is considered a quest by itself whether users take a further step or not. Each Rootstock community partner will publish the terms and conditions applicable to such particular quest.

Resources and Support

To navigate the Rootstock ecosystem, it's useful for users to read through the following:

· Comprehensive list of wallets compatible with the Rootstock ecosystem

· Understanding the tokens in the Rootstock ecosystem; RBTC, RIF, and USDRIF

· Guide to displaying Rootstock NFTs in your Metamask wallet

More detailed information about the quests is available on Rootstock (https://blog.rootstock.io)

Legal disclaimer

This article is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or other professional advice, and should not be relied upon as such. RootstockLabs accepts no responsibility for any loss or damage that may arise from reliance on information contained in this publication. Readers should do their own research or seek independent professional advice before making any decision based on the information contained in this publication.

sidechains
