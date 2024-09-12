Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Kuady Launches Virtual Prepaid Mastercard in Peru

Thursday, 12/09/2024
  • Kuady introduces an innovative virtual prepaid Mastercard in Peru, providing enhanced online payment security and flexibility.
Kuady, the leading payments service processor, for Latin America, has today announced the launch of the Kuady Card, an innovative virtual prepaid Mastercard now available to users in Peru. The new card is designed to provide a secure, flexible, and convenient way for users in the region to make payments.

Online merchants will be able to pay out directly to Kuady accounts, enabling them to build stronger relationships with their customers by providing a faster, more efficient payment method.

The Kuady Card, integrated into the Kuady app, allows users to make secure online purchases with any merchant accepting Mastercard using their Kuady wallet balance. With this integration, consumers will benefit from instant access to their payouts, allowing them to spend their money immediately without delays. This seamless experience means they can use their Kuady card to make purchases directly from their account, simplifying transactions and offering greater spending flexibility.

Users will also have the option to request a physical card for in-store purchases.

The launch marks the first step in Kuady’s broader strategy to expand its services and provide users with more versatile and securer payment options. By leveraging Mastercard’s robust and secure payment infrastructure, Kuady aims to deliver a seamless and reliable payment experience.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO at Kuady said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Kuady card to our users in Peru, where the demand for flexible and secure payment solutions is rapidly growing. The launch of our virtual prepaid Mastercard is a significant milestone for us. It not only expands our service offerings but gives our customers greater control and convenience in managing their financial transactions. We understand that our customers value both security and flexibility when managing their finances. The Kuady card offers our customers a new way to shop online securely, with the added benefit of future integration into mobile wallets for seamless contactless payments.”

Kuady is the registered business name of Open Payment Technologies Ltd a company incorporated in the Isle of Man under company number 136352C with its registered office at Second Floor, The Old Court House, Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1LD. Open Payment Technologies Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority to carry on Electronic Money
Transmission Services and is managed on a day-to-day basis by Mario Ricciardi – Managing Director who is located in the Isle of Man.

Launched in July 2024, Kuady is a digital wallet app that aims to revolutionize financial management for merchants and users worldwide. With a focus on innovation, user-friendliness, and financial inclusion, Kuady provides diverse payment methods and a range of benefits for merchants and users alike.

To learn more about Kuady, visit https://www.kuady.com.

Kuady
