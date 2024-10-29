Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

IUX Wins Titles as 'Best Low Spread Broker' and 'Best Innovative Platform' in Asia
IUX Wins Titles as 'Best Low Spread Broker' and 'Best Innovative Platform' in Asia

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 09:58 GMT by FM
  • These awards are a testament to the trust clients place in IUX.
IUX, a leading online CFD trading platform, has solidified its position as a major player in the financial markets by receiving two prestigious accolades: "Best Low Spread Broker" and "Best Innovative Platform" of Asia from 2024 Global Forex Awards Retail. These awards, presented by renowned financial industry evaluators, recognize that IUX has its groundbreaking functionality, technological advancements, a deep-seated commitment to providing the most competitive and transparent trading conditions to traders across the region.

Best Low Spread Broker of Asia Award

Achieving the title of Best Low Spread Broker in Asia is no small feat. Low spreads are crucial for traders, particularly those engaging in high-frequency or day trading, as they directly impact the profitability of trades. It requires continuous innovation or rigorous attention to market dynamics and by consistently offering some of the tightest spreads in the industry, IUX has attracted a wide range of traders seeking cost-effective trading solutions.

The company's success in securing this award reflects its focus on customer satisfaction, ensuring that traders can maximize their returns by minimizing transaction costs.

Best Innovative Platform of Asia Award

IUX's second accolade, the Best Innovative Platform of Asia, acknowledges the platform's must stand out from its competitors for its creativity, effectiveness, and ability to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients. Since the project was started in 2016, IUX has continuously introduced new features to enhance the trading experience for clients by providing cutting-edge tools and a superior experience.

For achieving these awards, Mr. Nabil Hussien, our Head of Key Account Management in Malaysia, delivered an inspiring speech:

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect the hard work and commitment of the entire IUX team. At IUX, our mission has always been clear: to provide our clients with the most competitive and innovative trading experience available. Receiving the 'Best Low Spread Broker' and 'Best Innovative Platform’ of Asia awards is not just a recognition of what we have achieved but a motivation to continue raising the bar in the industry.

These awards are a testament to the trust our clients place in us, and we are committed to maintaining that trust by continuously improving and evolving our services. As we expand our footprint across Asia and beyond, we remain dedicated to ensuring that every trader, regardless of their experience level, can access the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

As IUX looks to the future, these accolades are a testament to the company's dedication to relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep-seated commitment to providing our clients with the most competitive and transparent trading conditions in the industry. Beyond expertise and technology, what truly sets it apart is IUX’s believe that success in trading should not be hindered by excessive costs, and our mission has always been to empower traders with the best possible tools and conditions to achieve their financial goals.

With customer-centric services, IUX is well-positioned to continue its growth and leadership in the global trading arena.

