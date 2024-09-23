Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

INFINOX Turns 15: From Humble Beginnings to Global Powerhouse
INFINOX Turns 15: From Humble Beginnings to Global Powerhouse

Monday, 23/09/2024 | 11:01 GMT by FM
  • What started small has grown into something extraordinary.
INFINOX

INFINOX is one of the most recognized brands in the FX & CFD industry. Built on its core values of integrity, ambition, excellence, and trust, over the past 15 years, INFINOX has paved the way for startups in the industry to become industry leaders.

“From a startup in a box office in London to one of the world’s most recognized CFD brands, I couldn’t be prouder of the INFINOX team.

Our 15-year journey is a testament to the brand values we stand by and our commitment to putting clients first,” says Jay Mawji, CEO of INFINOX. "In the end, it always comes down to clients, and our obsession with putting clients first will always be at the center of what we do."

What started small has grown into something extraordinary. INFINOX is now regulated by the FCA, FSC, and SCB, ensuring that everything they do meets the highest governance standards. It is not just the regulations they follow; it is the knowledge and expertise of their leadership team that has led them to where they are today.

Over the years, INFINOX has expanded its offerings, creating multiple revenue channels like IX Partners, IX Social, IX Sync, and IXO Prime. These products don't just help traders—they empower them. The main goal has always been to come up with new ideas and meet the needs of the clients and partners they serve.

But INFINOX isn’t just about products—it’s about people. With a diverse team that spans the globe, boasting employees from more than 30 nationalities, and over 40% of the INFINOX team being women in leadership roles, they are shaping a more inclusive future for traders.

Their reach extends beyond a particular location. INFINOX's global presence is expanding thanks to strong collaborations in Latin America, Asia, and other regions. Their recent sponsorship of the BWT Alpine F1 Team demonstrates their shared dedication to performance, precision, and sustainability. In fact, sustainability is built into the foundation of INFINOX's future strategy. The company constantly promotes eco-friendly methods, hoping to have a positive impact on both the commercial world and the environment.

From humble beginnings to 15 years of growth, INFINOX remains focused on what truly matters: premium partnerships, cutting-edge solutions, and always putting clients first.

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs. Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs. Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.

Infinox
