FundedNext Expands into Brokerage, Hires Fotis Theodosiou as Chief Dealing Officer

FundedNext, a global leader in prop trading, is making significant strides in its mission to innovate and expand within the trading industry. This bold move is highlighted by announcing the new brokerage expansion, designed to redefine industry standards.

The brokerage is actively recruiting top talents for various critical roles to support this exciting new venture. With initial operational hubs in Cyprus and Malaysia, the company is set to create a global impact.

A Proven Leader Joins the Team

Fotis Theodosiou, a highly accomplished professional in trading and risk management, will be leading the initiative as the Chief Dealing Officer. His expertise and leadership are expected to set a strong foundation for this ambitious project.

The new brokerage division has gained a significant advantage with the addition of Fotis Theodosiou to its leadership team. With his experience in trading operations and risk management, Fotis has established himself as an expert in navigating the complexities of financial markets.

His tenure of over 10 years at industry leaders like Exinity and Exclusive Capital highlights his exceptional ability to lead high-performing teams and implement advanced trading strategies, paving the way for unprecedented growth.

Exciting Career Opportunities

As part of this expansion, the company is recruiting for several critical key executive roles across various departments for the new brokerage. Each role is designed to contribute to the division’s success by leveraging individual expertise to create a cohesive and high-performing team. The key roles include:

Global Head of Business Development

Global Talent Acquisition Lead

Head of Compliance

Head of Product

Each of these roles is integral to the success of the brokerage, offering professionals the opportunity to contribute to a transformative project that sets new benchmarks in the trading industry.

Apply Today

The brokerage is set to offer professionals a unique opportunity to influence the trading industry significantly.

Click here for more information on available positions and the application process.