Freedom Holding Corp. Celebrates Five Years on NASDAQ: Top Ten Achievements

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a US-based financial holding company, is celebrating its fifth anniversary of listing on NASDAQ. Since its listing in October 2019, the company has expanded internationally while maintaining its commitment to innovation and sustainable business practices.
Timur Turlov, founder and CEO Freedom Holding Corp., stated five years ago that the company's successful share placement on NASDAQ was the result of continued hard work. He expressed his hope that Freedom Holding Corp. will achieve effective cooperation with investors and market participants both in the local market and internationally.
The Freedom Holding Corp. strategy has included increasing liquidity and trading volumes, strengthening its market position, improving financial indicators, and enhancing business across all regions of its presence. What has the company achieved? Let's have a look at the top ten achievements that have defined Freedom Holding Corp.'s journey over the past five years:
● Freedom Holding Corp. has demonstrated rapid market capitalization growth; currently, its market capitalization has reached $6 billion, an increase of 648.4% compared to $801.70 million five years ago.
● The company has reported consistent revenue growth, including a record
full-year revenue of $1.6 billion in 2024, up 105% year-on-year, with a net profit of $375 million, up 82%. The holding company’s assets increased by 63% to $8.301 billion.
● Freedom Holding Corp. has pursued strategic international expansion, entering new markets in Europe and Central Asia. It has benefited from the diverse customer base and growth opportunities offered by both emerging and established markets. Freedom Holding already provides financial services in 22 countries, including Kazakhstan, the US, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan. The number of clients of Freedom Holding's European brokerage arm has just surpassed 300,000.
● Freedom Holding has diversified its services with new financial products, including asset management services and brokerage options. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is developing its ecosystem, which includes a bank, two brokerages, two insurance companies, and a lifestyle segment.
● Freedom Holding has demonstrated its commitment to innovation and is one of the fintech leaders among financial and payment technology companies with its cutting-edge trading platform and banking applications.
● The company completed a number of strategic transactions and acquisitions, including the purchase of the US broker Prime Executions, and the Kazakh companies DITel, a provider of mobile telecommunications services, and Aviata, an online travel booking platform. Freedom Holding gained access to new markets, expanded its client base and increased assets under management.
● The business of Freedom Holding Corp. follows rigorous international regulatory standards and has a strong compliance framework that builds trust with its investors and clients. As a NASDAQ-listed company, it is overseen by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and follows strict US financial reporting standards. In Kazakhstan, the company operates under licenses issued by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). The AFSA's regulatory framework is based on English common law principles and is aligned with global financial standards to attract international investors. Freedom Holding ensures that it meets both regional and international financial governance standards.
● Freedom Holding Corp. is known for its charitable initiatives and has developed a corporate social responsibility programme. The holding supports projects in education, youth sports including football and chess, and disaster relief. The holding's founder and CEO, Timur Turlov, was recently appointed Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the UN Global Compact in Central Asia, and the company has contributed to broader development goals, such as supporting the UN's efforts to combat climate change by addressing the environmental disaster of the Aral Sea.
● S&P Global Ratings has raised the outlook on the subsidiaries of Freedom Holding Corp. to positive, while the outlook on the holding company itself has been raised to stable, as Kazakhstan's economy continues to grow and banking supervision improves. The holding company's shares are included in several indices:the U.S.-based MSCI added Freedom Holding shares to its U.S. Small Cap 1750 and MSCI U.S. Investable Market 2500 indices in 2020, while Kazakhstan's Astana International Exchange Committee included them in the AIX Qazaq index in October 2024.
● Over the past five years, Freedom Holding Corp. has received numerous industry awards for excellence in financial services and innovation. In 2024, Freedom 24 once again received professional awards from Rankia, a prestigious global financial community with over 600,000 registered members. Rankia has named Freedom's investment platform "Best Multi-Product Broker" in Italy and "Best ETF Broker" in Portugal, and the holding company was also honored to ring the NASDAQ bell to close a week of trading this summer!
Freedom Holding Corp. has built a strong foundation over the past five years and the company's strategy may include further international expansion, innovative projects and new services. The company plans to continue to implement its ESG programme and remain committed to its charitable initiatives.