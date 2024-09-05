Floki Announces Partnership with OG Esports for Valhalla Metaverse Game

IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24 IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24 IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24 IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24 IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24 IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider's perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx 