Fintech Future in Qatar: What a $20 Trillion Digital Economy Means for Investors!
Fintech Future in Qatar: What a $20 Trillion Digital Economy Means for Investors!

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 09:10 GMT
  • Technology is no longer just a tool—it has become the backbone of the investment industry.
Evest

The digital economy has become a fundamental pillar of global growth. Projections indicate that it will exceed $20.8 trillion by 2025, accounting for over 24% of the global GDP. Investment and trading stand among the sectors most profoundly impacted by digitization. In 2024 alone, the value of digitally traded assets surged past $13.6 trillion, with further expansion expected as cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain continue to reshape the financial landscape.

The Qatar Financial Expo & Awards 2025, held on February 4–5 in Doha, emerged as one of the leading financial events, bringing together pioneers in investment, fintech, and digital trading from across the globe.

As part of this Exhibition, Evest was honored with the Award “ BEST CFD BROKER “ recognizing its role in developing advanced digital investment solutions that facilitate access to financial markets and promote transparency. This award underscores the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge trading services tailored to the needs of investors in the digital age.

Evest

Commenting on this achievement, Ali Hassan, CEO of Evest, stated:
"Receiving the “ BEST CFD BROKER “ a testament to our ongoing efforts in shaping modern investment experiences through technology. We firmly believe that the future of finance will be entirely digital, which is why we are dedicated to delivering smart solutions that keep pace with the rapidly evolving financial markets."

Hassan further added:

"Technology is no longer just a tool—it has become the backbone of the investment industry. At Evest, our vision is to empower investors with smarter decision-making tools by providing an innovative, seamless, and secure trading environment. This recognition reinforces our commitment to offering the best solutions to our clients worldwide.

It’s worth mentioning that Digital trading has never been more prevalent, with over 70% of global transactions now executed electronically. This shift is driven by several key factors, including advancements in smart algorithms, real-time data analytics, and the narrowing gap between investors and global financial markets. Additionally, cryptocurrencies are playing an increasingly pivotal role in reshaping the financial sector, with the total market capitalization of digital assets exceeding $2.5 trillion

As the financial landscape undergoes a digital revolution, companies are increasingly adopting new business models powered by technology, including algorithmic trading, decentralized finance (DeFi), and sustainable investments. This transformation is opening up unprecedented opportunities for both individual and institutional investors. With the continued rise of digital innovation, the financial future is set to be smarter, more interconnected, and highly adaptable to global economic shifts.

