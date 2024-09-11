Dupoin: Redefining Global Brokerage Services with Innovation and Excellence

Dupoin, One-Stop Trading Platform is a financial service provider in the area of brokerage for trading in spot Foreign Exchange, Precious Metals and CFDs in Global Indices, Energy, Stock & Share and Cryptocurrencies. With the support of multiple first-tier banks and non-bank liquidity providers, we are able to accomplish and provide our customers with consistent liquidity that brings good market visibility and transparency. Dupoin has rapidly established itself as a trusted name among traders and financial professionals worldwide.

Dupoin also provides solutions and support services to both Professional and Institutional Customers, most of which are proprietary trading companies, asset fund managers and other international brokers. Our core team of research and development programmers are experienced in their field. They are always challenging themselves by constantly developing and upgrading our software, trading platforms, investment products and exchanges to provide our retail customers with a wider range of investment opportunities in an ever changing environment. Serving and supporting our customers are our priority in all the decisions we make.

Legal Presence and Regulatory Compliance Across the Globe

Dupoin is legally exposed in three different countries through the following three regulated entities.

Dupoin UK. This is incorporated in the United Kingdom (company number 08909079). It is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 622574) to engage in trading in leveraged OTC derivatives and spot FX contracts.

Dupoin Futures Indonesia. Incorporated in Indonesia and has been awarded Indonesia's Best Broker with a Grade A+++. It is authorised and regulated by the Badan Penawas Perdagangan Berjangka Komoditi (BAPPEBTI). We are members of the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) and a clearing member of Kliring Berjangka Indonesia (KBI).

Incorporated in Indonesia and has been awarded Indonesia’s Best Broker with a Grade A+++. It is authorised and regulated by the Badan Penawas Perdagangan Berjangka Komoditi (BAPPEBTI). We are members of the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) and a clearing member of Kliring Berjangka Indonesia (KBI). Dupoin Markets Ltd. This is incorporated in the Autonomous Island of Anjouan (Union of Comoros registration number 15624). We are authorized and supervised by the Anjouan Offshore Financial Authority (L15624/DM) to engage in trading OTC derivatives and spot FX contracts.

We strived to provide the best trading experience for all our customers wherever they are.

Innovative Trading Platforms: ActsTrade and Dupoin App

With over two decades of industry experience, Dupoin is proud to introduce two state-of-the-art trading platforms: ActsTrade and the Dupoin App. These platforms exemplify Dupoin’s commitment to simplicity, efficiency, and empowering traders at all levels.

ActsTrade: The Web Platform for Seamless Trading

ActsTrade is a meticulously designed web platform that provides traders with an exceptional experience. By combining transparency and efficiency, ActsTrade offers real-time data access, advanced analytics, and customizable tools for a seamless trading environment.

Dupoin App: Revolutionizing Mobile Trading

Dupoin App, the leading mobile trading platform, features advanced chart analysis, smooth order execution, and comprehensive account and fund management tools. Dupoin App gives clients instant access to global markets, enabling easy trading from anywhere at any time.

Streamlined Services for an Enhanced Trading Experience

Dupoin’s focus on customer convenience is evident in its streamlined account opening process and rapid transaction capabilities. Opening a Dupoin trading account is a straightforward process, supported by a 24-hour verification service that completes identity verification within minutes. Live chat support is available directly through the platform, eliminating the need for additional downloads and ensuring that help is always at hand.

Dupoin also offers a rapid deposit and withdrawal system, completing transactions within 10 minutes. This quick turnaround time ensures that traders have swift access to their funds, allowing them to manage their trading activities with greater flexibility and confidence.

Empowering Traders with Advanced Tools and Insights

Empowering traders is at the core of Dupoin's mission. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of trading and investing tools, enabling users to explore global markets with ease. By providing the latest market insights, Dupoin helps traders navigate financial markets with confidence and efficiency, ensuring success in every trade.

One of Dupoin’s standout features is its innovative copy trading option, which allows users to automatically replicate the proven strategies of experienced traders. This feature fosters learning opportunities and deeper market understanding, enabling novice traders to gain valuable insights while participating in the market alongside seasoned professionals.

Global Expansion and the IB Program

In a strategic push for global expansion, Dupoin is launching its Introducing Broker (IB) program in new markets. This initiative features customizable, multi-tiered rebate levels, offering lucrative opportunities for Master IBs (MIBs). With competitive rebate structures, Dupoin aims to attract a diverse array of partners, thereby extending its global reach and influence.

Comprehensive IB Portal: Supporting Growth and Success

To support its expanding network of IBs, Dupoin has developed a comprehensive IB portal. This portal offers an overview of key performance metrics, including user profiles, registrations, deposits, withdrawals, and rebates. It enables MIBs to access real-time data, facilitating efficient monitoring of trading activity, user growth, financial health, and referral program earnings. By providing IBs with the tools they need to succeed, Dupoin is fostering a community of motivated and successful partners.

Award-Winning Success at Money Expo India 2024

Dupoin’s innovative approach and dedication to customer satisfaction were recently recognized at the Money Expo India 2024, held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai from August 17th to 18th.

The Best Trading Platform: A Testament to Excellence

Dupoin’s commitment to providing an intuitive, powerful, and reliable trading platform was acknowledged with the “Best Trading Platform” award. This recognition reflects the company’s dedication to creating a user-friendly environment where traders can access real-time analysis tools, comprehensive charting features, and seamless account management capabilities. These elements combine to offer an unmatched trading experience, making Dupoin a preferred choice for both novice and experienced traders.

The Best Innovative Forex Broker: Pioneering the Future of Trading

The “Best Innovative Forex Broker” award highlights Dupoin’s leadership in the forex industry. By staying ahead of market trends and continuously introducing innovative solutions, Dupoin has set itself apart from other brokers. At the expo, Dupoin’s booth featured the latest advancements in trading technology, showcasing unique features that enhance trading efficiency and provide a competitive edge in the fast-paced world of forex trading.

Celebrating Success at the 2024 Awards for Brokers with Outstanding Assessment Ceremony

Continuing its streak of accolades, Dupoin was honored with the prestigious ‘Best Mobile App’ award at the 2024 Awards for Brokers with Outstanding Assessment Ceremony, hosted by BrokersView in Vietnam on September 8, 2024. This award underscores Dupoin's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the trading experience through its innovative Dupoin App, which combines advanced charting and real-time analysis tools, seamless order execution, and comprehensive account management in a user-friendly interface.

The Dupoin App, a benchmark in mobile trading technology, has become an essential tool for traders worldwide, showcasing Dupoin's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions. This recognition reinforces Dupoin's industry leadership and ongoing mission to enhance the mobile trading experience, keeping its clients at the forefront of market innovation.

Building on Momentum: The Future of Dupoin

As the Money Expo India 2024 and the 2024 Awards for Brokers with Outstanding Assessment Ceremony come to a close, Dupoin is excited to build on the momentum generated at these events. The interest in our platform and the new partnerships formed will undoubtedly drive Dupoin forward in its mission to empower traders worldwide.

A Heartfelt Thanks to Our Supporters

About Dupoin

