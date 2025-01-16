Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CEO of FundedNext Reveals Upcoming Broker at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, Early Access Coming Soon

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 12:31 GMT
  • FundedNext revealed its ambitious plans to launch a new broker division.
FundedNext

FundedNext, a global leader in prop trading, captured the spotlight at the 2025 iFX EXPO in Dubai with a groundbreaking announcement from its CEO, Abdullah Jayed.

The company revealed its ambitious plans to launch a new broker division, marking a major milestone in its journey to redefine trading experiences worldwide.

This announcement signifies FundedNext’s expansion beyond proprietary firms, paving the way for traders to access cutting-edge tools and exceptional support.

During the event, he outlined FundedNext’s vision for the broker division, emphasizing the company’s commitment to empowering traders.

“Our goal is to create a transformative trading experience, offering traders the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed in today’s dynamic financial markets,” said Abdullah Jayed.

He also unveiled plans for an early access launch of the platform, inviting traders to experience its features before the official release.

Key Features of the Broker Platform

FundedNext’s upcoming broker platform is designed to meet the needs of modern traders, offering a blend of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features. Here are some of the key highlights:

  • Seamless Trading Platforms: The platform will be integrated with the industry-standard MT5 trading platform to ensure smooth and efficient trading. MT5 is renowned for its robust tools and capabilities, making it a preferred choice for traders worldwide.
  • Lightning-Fast Execution: Speed is critical in trading, and the new platform will be designed to minimize delays and maximize precision. With advanced infrastructure, traders can execute trades quickly and take advantage of market opportunities without hesitation.
  • 24/7 Human Support: Understanding the importance of timely assistance, the broker will be committed to offering round-the-clock human support. A dedicated team of experts will be available to assist traders at any time, ensuring a seamless trading experience.
  • Global Accessibility: True to its global vision, the platform will be accessible to traders worldwide.

Early Access: A Glimpse Into the Future

One of the most exciting aspects of the announcement was the introduction of early access to the broker platform.

This initiative is aimed at providing a select group of traders with the opportunity to test the platform and its features ahead of the public launch.

“Early access is an opportunity for traders to experience the platform firsthand and ensure it aligns with their needs,” Jayed explained. “Their feedback will help us refine the experience to deliver a product that surpasses expectations.”

Breaking New Boundaries in Trading

FundedNext, a trusted name in the prop trading industry, is naturally evolving into the broker space.

The announcement has generated significant buzz among attendees and industry leaders at the iFX EXPO Dubai 2025. Many are eagerly awaiting more details about the platform and its official launch date.

With its focus on innovation, accessibility, and trader-centric solutions, FundedNext’s broker division is ready to set a new standard in the trading world.

As the company continues to break boundaries, FundedNext reaffirms its commitment to supporting traders with world-class tools and resources.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new chapter and the future of trading.

