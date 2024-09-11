Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CentFx Gets Ready for Forex Expo Dubai 2024 and iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

Wednesday, 11/09/2024 | 12:15 GMT
  • Leading online broker CentFx will be a prominent part of Forex Expo Dubai 2024 and iFX EXPO Dubai 2025.
CentFX

Award-winning brokerage CentFx is set to play a key role at two important upcoming events in the forex calendar, having announced its participation as an official Bronze Sponsor at Forex Expo Dubai 2024 and confirmed its attendance at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025.

The company will be showcasing its full range of services and engaging directly with the online trading community, in a clear demonstration of its strong commitment to continued growth in MENA.

Visit CentFx in Dubai

Attendees will have multiple opportunities to meet and connect with the CentFx team, who will be present at two of the world’s leading online trading expos, both taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE.

From 7-8 October 2024, CentFx representatives will be located at booth 181 during Forex Expo Dubai 2024, organised by HQMENA. Early next year, from 14-16 January 2025, the company will be exhibiting at booth 25 at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, organised by Ultimate Fintech.

At each expo, the firm will be presenting its latest offerings, including its new social trading platform, multi-level affiliate program, and excellent range of account types and tradable assets.

Visitors are cordially invited to meet the team at both events, where they can engage with experts who will provide personalised insights tailored to their trading journeys. They will also have the exclusive opportunity to take advantage of special offers available only to expo attendees.

A seamless forex experience

Driven by a team of industry experts with decades of experience, CentFx provides access to more than 400 instruments across various asset classes, including forex, CFDs, metals, and indices.

There are also account options suited to different trading strategies, which include Micro, Standard, and ECN accounts, each with distinct features – including a swap-free option. For seasoned traders, the company offers a customisable account option that provides greater flexibility to meet the demands of the most experienced market participants.

Traders have the ability to enhance their trading experience through the broker's new social trading feature, which offers additional tools to connect with other traders, share insights, and compare strategies in a more collaborative way.

CentFx places a strong emphasis on comprehensive fund security, providing fast and reliable deposits and withdrawals through various payment methods, including bank transfers and digital wallets.

It also maintains a zero-fee policy, with no hidden charges beyond network fees from payment providers, ensuring that clients can benefit from full transparency and possess greater confidence in managing their funds.

A trusted international broker

Built on a foundation of trust, quality, and reliability since its establishment in 2022, CentFx is a fully regulated online brokerage, licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius.

With over 18 industry awards, CentFx is recognised as a leader in the field, providing a broad array of account types and tradable assets, along with competitive forex and CFD trading conditions via the popular MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, which is available on desktop, Android, and iOS.

For those interested in scheduling a meeting with a CentFx representative, please click here.

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

More Videos

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

