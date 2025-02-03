CentFX Begins 2025 with Prestigious Award and Expands with CentPay & CentXchange.

Established online brokerage CentFx is celebrating an award-winning start to the year, marking its recent achievements with the launch of several innovative new offerings, further strengthening its position as a leading industry player.

Since its inception in 2022, CentFx has quickly developed a strong reputation as a reliable multi-regulated broker, trusted by traders worldwide, with the firm being built on its founding principles of trust, quality and reliability.

The company’s stellar performance has been marked by several notable milestones, including receiving a prestigious award at the UF AWARDS MEA 2025 and its successful attendance at the recent iFX EXPO Dubai 2025.

Leading the way in MEA

Kickstarting the year on a successful note, CentFx was a proud recipient of a much-coveted industry award, being recognised for the exceptional progress it has made in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Within the luxurious surroundings of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the broker was awarded “Fastest Growing Broker - MEA” at the UF AWARDS MEA 2025 ceremony which took place on 15 January during the iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 event.

This new award is the latest in a long line of achievements for CentFx, reflecting its exceptional growth trajectory, dedication to client satisfaction, and continued innovation in the financial sector. It is also a testament to the hard work put in from its talented team in expanding the company’s local presence and providing all traders with a superior trading experience.



Aside from this recognition, the broker enjoyed a successful appearance at the Dubai exhibition, which is widely regarded within the online trading community as being one of the region’s leading B2B and B2C expos.

As an exhibitor, the firm presented its impressive range of cutting-edge trading products, tools, and services to traders and affiliates, including its customisable account features, innovative social trading option, and attractive multi-level affiliate program.

Introducing CentXchange

Building on its recent, award-winning successes, CentFx has announced the launch of Centxchange, a brand-new cryptocurrency exchange platform which enables users to buy, sell, and trade a variety of digital assets securely and efficiently.

Offering real-time trading on the world’s most popular digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB) and many more, the platform presents an array of advanced options to traders, such as peer-to-peer (P2P) trading and spot trading.

Uniquely created by the team behind CentFx, this new exchange features the latest in advanced security measures, including two-factor authentication (2FA), Google Authentication, and encryption protocols, ensuring that a trader’s assets and data remain safe at all times.

Through its user-friendly portal, traders are able to access their funds quickly and easily via the ‘Wallet’ section, while also allowing account holders to manage multiple trades at the same time through the stacking feature.

Centxchange offers a comprehensive ‘Market Overview’ section featuring a set of helpful tools to track the top gainers, losers, and discover new listings. Its advanced charting and real-time data make it easy for users to monitor market trends.

This new offering complements CentFx’s vision for financial excellence by giving traders a one-stop destination to trade crypto with ultimate convenience from wherever they are via the Centxchange app and website.

A seamless crypto-to-cash solution

Continuing on the theme of crypto, CentFx is further enhancing the user experience through CentPay, an effective crypto-to-cash solution which lets card holders seamlessly convert and spend their cryptocurrencies with a Mastercard.

This state-of-the-art method allows users to deposit crypto assets (starting with USDT), giving them the opportunity to enjoy immediate spending power at millions of locations worldwide – without any hidden fees or complicated processes.

CentPay bridges the gap between cryptocurrencies and traditional payment services, offering a simple and secure way to manage crypto funds through real-world transactions. Featuring real-time conversions, it provides individuals with a secure and transparent way of spending their crypto funds via the internationally accepted Mastercard network.

Standing at the forefront of financial innovation, CentPay has received an extremely positive response from users since its launch, who value the way it simplifies digital asset payments by freeing up their crypto holdings, making them more functional and as accessible as cash.

Set up with the main aim of creating a borderless, inclusive, and efficient financial ecosystem for everyone, CentPay Mastercard is a low-fee, innovative payment method trusted by traders from across the globe.

Unlock the trading possibilities

With a solid commitment to continuous growth and innovation, CentFx is paving the way for traders to access a diverse range of financial opportunities spanning across various areas of the finance industry.

Whether through its award-winning brokerage services, the cutting-edge Centxchange platform, or the seamless crypto-to-cash solutions offered by CentPay, the company is delivering accessible and dynamic products to a global audience.

To find out more about the full range of offerings available with CentFx, please click here.