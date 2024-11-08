Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Bybit Expands Shunyet Jan's Role to Drive Institutional Growth
Bybit Expands Shunyet Jan’s Role to Drive Institutional Growth

Friday, 08/11/2024 | 09:48 GMT by FM
  • Shunyet Jan joins Bybit with experience in traditional finance and high-frequency trading.
Shunyet Jan, Head of Institutional, Bybit
Shunyet Jan, Head of Institutional, Bybit

Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce that Shunyet Jan, its current Head of Derivatives, will take on an expanded role as Head of Institutional. This move underscores Bybit’s commitment to serving institutional clients and enhancing its innovative derivatives offerings.

Expanding Responsibilities for a Dynamic Industry

Shunyet Jan joined Bybit with a wealth of experience in both traditional finance and high-frequency trading, bringing a fresh perspective to the crypto space. “Bybit has been an exciting place to work, with a strong focus on innovation and rapid execution,” Shunyet noted. “The culture here is remarkably collaborative, and it’s clear that agility and teamwork are at the heart of everything we do.” His positive first impressions of Bybit’s team and culture, shaped by his background across diverse financial environments, have only reinforced his enthusiasm for advancing Bybit’s role in the market.

In his expanded role, Shunyet will leverage his insights from a distinguished career, which includes roles in program trading, ETFs, and index arbitrage on Wall Street, as well as algorithmic and high-frequency trading in Asia. His leadership will guide Bybit in crafting solutions that cater specifically to institutional needs, bridging traditional finance principles with the flexibility of digital assets.

Championing Bybit’s Vision for Institutional Growth

With deep experience in serving sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, hedge funds, and market makers, Shunyet understands the unique needs of institutional investors. “Institutional sales and derivatives share a common goal: providing seamless access to liquidity and effective support,” Shunyet explained. His dual background as both an institutional client advisor and a top global market maker allows him to anticipate and address the nuanced demands of these clients, helping Bybit solidify its reputation as a trusted partner for sophisticated trading solutions.

In his new role, Shunyet’s focus is clear: “I’m focused on positioning Bybit as the top choice for institutional clients by enhancing our custody solutions, expanding loan products, and strengthening liquidity across the platform.” He envisions building a robust environment that not only attracts institutional clients but also elevates their experience through refined trading conditions and innovative tools. By refining custody options and liquidity enhancements, Bybit aims to further solidify its foundation in a rapidly growing sector.

A Vision for Bybit’s Derivatives and Institutional Future

Shunyet’s career trajectory highlights a commitment to adapting the best practices from traditional finance to the crypto industry. He sees significant potential in options trading for the crypto sector, especially in the APAC region, where demand is rapidly increasing. “While options are standard in traditional markets, they remain underutilized in crypto. My goal is to build a world-class options trading platform that offers the same level of sophistication and reliability that institutional investors expect.”

“Bybit has a vision of creating a secure, innovative environment for traders, and I’m eager to contribute to the growth of our platform, enhancing institutional offerings while expanding sophisticated retail solutions,” Shunyet added.

Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Bybit, commented, “Shunyet’s dual expertise in traditional finance and crypto markets equips him to elevate our platform for institutional clients. His insights and leadership will be instrumental as we broaden our reach in institutional services and enrich our derivatives offerings.”

About Bybit

Bybit (https://www.bybit.com) is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

Bybit
