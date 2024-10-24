Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Building Connections: ATFX Hosts Clients in London with Prince Edward

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 09:33 GMT by FM
  • The VIP list included the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
ATFX recently had the remarkable opportunity of hosting clients from Southeast Asia and Latin America in the vibrant and culturally rich city of London. This trip provided a unique and invaluable privilege for ATFX to forge lasting connections with its clients, fostering an environment where diverse perspectives could be shared to drive innovation and growth within the industry.

ATFX and its clients had the chance to discover some of London’s most notable landmarks, including the historic Westminster Abbey, the majestic Windsor Castle, and the iconic Tower Bridge, among others. Throughout this enriching journey, meaningful conversations flowed over delicious meals, creating a strong bond between ATFX and its clients. This reflects the company’s core principle of nurturing enduring relationships, emphasizing the importance of viewing clients not as one-off transactions but as valued partners in a shared journey.

The highlight of the trip was the unforgettable dinner held at the magnificent Windsor Castle, where ATFX and its clients had the distinct honor of dining with Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh. This extraordinary experience not only strengthened existing ties and partnerships but also underscored ATFX’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and fostering collaboration at every opportunity.

As a proud and established partner of the Duke of Edinburgh Cup for seven consecutive years, ATFX’s dedication in contributing to the charitable initiative had amounted to around £5 million for the purpose of benefiting young people and children in the community. This had exemplified ATFX relentless effort to continue this partnership for many more years to come. Through these initiatives, ATFX is not only investing in the future but also reinforcing its mission to make a positive impact within the communities it serves.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK's FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.
For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

ATFX
