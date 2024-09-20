Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

ATFX Connect Wins "Institutional Forex Broker of the Year 2024" Award
ATFX Connect Wins “Institutional Forex Broker of the Year 2024” Award

Friday, 20/09/2024 | 09:06 GMT
  • This accolade reflects ATFX Connect’s efforts in driving industry progress and innovation.
ATFX Connect, the institutional division of ATFX Group, has been recognised for its exceptional service and innovative technology platform, earning the prestigious "Institutional Forex Broker of the Year 2024" award from Corporate Vision. This accolade reflects ATFX Connect’s client-first approach, advanced liquidity solutions, and leadership in the institutional brokerage industry.

This accolade acknowledges ATFX Connect’s contributions in the field of institutional brokerage services and affirms its continuous efforts in driving industry progress and innovation.

Corporate Vision magazine, an internationally renowned business and financial information platform, presents its annual Corporate Excellence Awards to honor companies and individuals who demonstrate excellent leadership, innovation, and performance in their respective fields. This year, ATFX Connect, earned unanimous praise from the judging panel for its professional service team, efficient trade execution system, and comprehensive solutions tailored for institutional clients.

The magazine also featured an extensive report on ATFX Connect, highlighting its customer-centric approach. The core focus is providing clients with fast and straightforward access to financial markets, along with all the necessary tools, which has always been a hallmark of the brand.

ATFX Connect continues to customise liquidity solutions based on client needs while maintaining competitive pricing. Clients benefit from competitive spreads across 65 different currency pairs and access to over 20 liquidity providers, including Tier 1 banks and non-bank liquidity. Looking ahead, ATFX Connect plans to offer services specifically tailored for professional traders.

With the establishment of its Australian office, the brand’s influence continues to grow. ATFX has laid out an ambitious development blueprint, to enhance its brand influence and leverage its unique advantages to expand into broader international markets.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. ATFX Connect’s bespoke liquidity offerings are available to institutions, hedge funds, broker-to-broker, family offices, asset managers, and High-Net-Worth Individuals.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with direct market access to liquidity from T1 banks and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals, and CFDs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation and pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

AT Global Markets (UK) Limited is part of the ATFX Group. For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit theATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com

ATFX
