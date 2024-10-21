Anthony Agoshkov from Marvel Capital on Rethinking Trading in a Changing Industry

“...Even though cryptocurrency is still highly undervalued, Bitcoin cannot be undone and crypto will definitely replace many traditional systems.”

— Anthony Agoshkov, Co-Founder of Marvel Capital and Founder of Alchemy Family

Trading is being transformed at a pace we haven't seen before, especially as traditional finance (TradFi) and growing digital asset markets converge.

This week, we had an opportunity to sit down with Anthony, the founder of one of the leading companies in the digital assets space, to discuss some of the hottest topics in the industry today, including regulations in the sector and the role of AI in algorithmic trading.

Being a Co-Founder of Marvel Capital, a proprietary algorithmic trading firm specializing in high-frequency trading (HFT) strategies, and the founder of Alchemy Family, an exclusive professional network for top-tier experts in cryptocurrency and HFT, he brings a fresh perspective on the future of financial markets.

Hi, Anthony. Thank you for joining us today! Trading is one of the oldest professions, but the landscape has changed significantly over the years. What trends are you seeing in the market right now?

Anthony: Thank you for having me.

Trading is indeed one of the oldest professions, but the landscape, of course, has shifted significantly. When I just started in 2008, the market was totally different. The most prominent trend is the increased focus on automation, particularly through algorithmic trading. We're seeing the rise of AI and machine learning technologies, which are transforming how data is processed and analyzed in real-time. We’re also seeing the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, which are reshaping markets by removing intermediaries and offering more transparent and accessible trading environments.

When it comes to digital assets, while the market is still young, it offers unparalleled opportunities that no other industry does. I, honestly, think that today it’s the smartest way to make money. It’s just essential to have the expertise to navigate its volatility and use it to your advantage. The potential for arbitrage, market inefficiencies, and early-stage investments in emerging crypto projects are far greater than in traditional markets. It makes digital assets a frontier that traders are increasingly focusing on.

“The smartest way to make money…” That’s a very bold and interesting statement. How did you come to this idea? Many people are still hesitant and, I’d even say, scared to get involved with digital currencies, but you got started when they were completely new to the world.

Anthony: The world is soon to become completely digital, as people say, and I completely agree with this. Our lives are already shifting to this, some might think of it as negative. I’ve even heard people say that it will all lead to a world of dystopia… I can’t agree with it; on the contrary, I see many opportunities in such a shift. So, I thought, why not start early with something that’s inevitable anyway?

High growth potential, decentralized control, and access to global markets, all with lower barriers to entry compared to traditional finance — sounds great, doesn’t it?

As a market maker and trader I saw early how digital currencies allow you to profit in different ways. First, there’s high volatility — so, when markets move fast, there are a lot of chances to trade and make money. It’s also much easier to scale because everything operates 24/7 globally, with, again, fewer restrictions than those in TradFi. On top of that, DeFi offers more ways to earn, like staking or lending of assets and earning yields.

With so many opportunities come challenges, right? You’ve been in the market for a considerable time, navigating all the difficulties and market turmoils. How do you manage to stay adaptable in such a rapidly changing environment? Could you tell us more about how your company stands out?

Anthony: Of course, that’s why our core strength lies in our ability to adapt quickly, doesn’t matter if it’s regulatory changes or the rise of new technologies.

Marvel Capital distinguishes itself through our unique approach to algorithmic trading, particularly in the high-frequency trading (HFT) space. We specialize in data-driven, high-sharpe systems that allow us to consistently capture alpha in some of the most volatile cryptocurrency markets.

But what truly differentiates us, though, is our team. We’re a relatively close-knit group of experts in computer science, quantitative finance, and crypto trading. This allows us to be agile and highly efficient, particularly in problem-solving. Our traders and developers work in tandem to push the limits of performance, whether that’s in reducing latency or managing risks.

In addition to our technical strengths, we’ve also built strong relationships with top centralized exchanges. These relationships, combined with our ability to offer some of the most competitive fees in the industry, have strengthened our position as a leading market maker.

So, what drives Marvel Capital’s success is our people, who share a common vision for what we can achieve, and our relentless focus on innovation and efficiency, which keeps us ahead.

It’s truly heartwarming to hear how much you value your team. It sounds like Marvel Capital is built on a foundation of collaboration and respect for each individual’s expertise. Was this philosophy an inspiration when you founded Alchemy Family? How does Alchemy Family support industry professionals, and what inspired you to create this initiative to bring them together?

Anthony: Networking is incredibly important, especially in the fields of trading and crypto, where information and opportunities move quickly. I remember when I first started; everything felt so different from what I was used to. There were moments when I would sit and long to share what I was learning with someone in the same field—someone like me, exploring the dense jungles of information. I’ve always believed that one of the best ways to succeed in these industries is by building strong relationships. That’s really what inspired me to create Alchemy Family.

Alchemy Family is a private club for professionals in high-frequency trading and cryptocurrency. It was born out of the idea of creating a community where industry leaders could come together to share knowledge, collaborate, and drive the industry forward. But it’s not just a networking group; it’s a space where like-minded individuals can discuss ideas, form partnerships, and innovate. We connect hedge fund managers, family offices, and top traders from around the world.

So, what’s unique about Alchemy Family is that it fosters relationships that can lead to real, impactful collaborations—it’s not just a touch-and-go type of activity. We believe that by bringing the brightest minds together, we can collectively push the boundaries of what’s possible in both trading and crypto.

That sounds fantastic! Bringing together such a diverse group of people can really help bridge the gaps within the industry, as you mentioned. You also talked about pushing the boundaries in the crypto and trading sectors... What are the specific challenges you see the industry facing today, and how is your company adapting to them?

Anthony: In fact, the crypto industry is facing several significant challenges right now, some of which are inherent to its rapid growth. One of the biggest hurdles is regulatory uncertainty. Different jurisdictions have varying approaches to regulating digital assets, which can create complications for companies that operate across borders. At Marvel Capital, we’ve proactively built a strong legal and compliance team to ensure that we stay ahead of regulatory changes. And the recent market events with regulatory violations of market makers highlight this necessity. So, this way, we can adapt quickly to new regulations and continue to operate compliantly in different regions.

Another major challenge, I’d say, is market fragmentation and liquidity constraints. The crypto market is still quite fragmented compared to traditional financial markets, and that can make it difficult to trade efficiently across different exchanges and platforms. So, we designed our trading strategies specifically to address these issues. We adapt to varying liquidity conditions and fragmented market structures by fine-tuning our algorithms to operate in a wide range of environments. This flexibility is, in addition to the previous question we discussed, one of the reasons we’ve been able to maintain a competitive edge.

There’s also the issue of data privacy and security. As more sensitive information is being processed in real-time, it’s crucial to ensure that data is secure. At Marvel Capital, we take data privacy seriously and implement the highest standards of security.

It's clear that your company is taking a comprehensive approach to the industry, especially given that the crypto market is not at its peak. Do you believe that a robust regulatory framework could serve as a catalyst for the growth of the crypto industry? What steps do you think need to be taken for the crypto industry to truly reach its full potential?

Anthony: There are some key factors that are holding back the growth of the crypto industry, and the first one is definitely, once again, regulatory uncertainty. Many institutional investors are still hesitant to enter the space because they’re waiting for clearer guidance from regulators. Without that regulatory clarity, it’s hard for them to commit significant capital. Once we have more established rules and guidelines, I believe we’ll see a lot more institutional investment in crypto, which will drive further growth.

But what's really important is that while regulation is essential for trust and transparency in the market, it should also promote innovation.

The second issue is the lack of institutional-grade infrastructure. While we’ve made a lot of progress, there’s still a gap when it comes to providing the kind of infrastructure that large institutional investors require. This includes things like more robust custody solutions, better insurance options, and more comprehensive prime brokerage services. Once these gaps are filled, we’ll see a wave of institutional capital entering the market, and that will likely be the catalyst for the next big phase of growth.

Increased institutional participation is also, of course, important. We’ve already seen major players like BlackRock getting involved in the space, but as more institutions enter, they’ll bring liquidity, which will stabilize the market and make it more attractive to other investors. The next few years are going to be critical in laying the foundation for crypto’s long-term growth.

So, even though cryptocurrency is still highly undervalued, Bitcoin cannot be undone and crypto will definitely replace many traditional systems. It’s just a matter of time.