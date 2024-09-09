Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> SGX Rides Forex Volatility Wave to Record-Breaking August

SGX Rides Forex Volatility Wave to Record-Breaking August

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 07:58 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • SGX Group reported record FX futures trading volumes lost month, driven by currency pairs fluctuations.
  • Securities market turnover also rose to its highest level in over two years.
sgx

Singapore Exchange (SGX) saw record foreign exchange (FX) futures trading volumes in August, driven by elevated market volatility and increased hedging activity, according to the exchange operator's latest monthly statistics report.

SGX Group Reports Record FX Futures Volume in August amid Market Volatility

Total FX futures volume on SGX surged 33% year-over-year (YoY) to an all-time high of 5.6 million contracts in August. The exchange's flagship USD/CNH FX Futures saw the trading volume jump 25% compared to the same month last year, reaching 3.4 million contracts.

Retail investors were particularly active, with net purchases hitting S$685 million - the highest in 10 months. Institutional investors also increased their trading activity across various stock segments.

Source: SGX
Source: SGX

This aligns with data published by other trading venues over the past month. For instance, FXSpotStream reported record volumes in August, with average daily volumes nearly reaching $97 billion, marking a 60% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The foreign exchange market is riding the wave of a weak dollar and a volatile Japanese yen, as seen on exchanges in Europe and the USA. For example, Cboe's spot currency volumes rose to $1.1 trillion compared to $1.02 trillion reported in July. Additionally, considering there were fewer trading days last month (22 vs 23), the Average Daily Volume Count (ADVC) increased from 44 to nearly 50 billion USD.

Other Numbers

The volatility also boosted activity in SGX's securities market, with total turnover value rising 22% YoY to S$28.8 billion - the highest level since March 2022. The daily average value of the securities (SDAV) climbed 28% to S$1.4 billion.

In the commodities space, SGX saw broad-based gains, with total derivatives volume up 20% year-over-year to 6.1 million contracts. Petrochemicals volume surged 91% to a record equivalent of 2.35 million metric tonnes amid growing hedging demand.

The exchange's new three-month Tokyo Overnight Average Rate (TONA) Futures, launched in late July, continued to gain traction with 37,090 contracts traded in August.

Despite the increased trading activity, Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index declined 0.4% month-on-month to close at 3,442.93, though it remains up 6.7% year-to-date.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) saw record foreign exchange (FX) futures trading volumes in August, driven by elevated market volatility and increased hedging activity, according to the exchange operator's latest monthly statistics report.

SGX Group Reports Record FX Futures Volume in August amid Market Volatility

Total FX futures volume on SGX surged 33% year-over-year (YoY) to an all-time high of 5.6 million contracts in August. The exchange's flagship USD/CNH FX Futures saw the trading volume jump 25% compared to the same month last year, reaching 3.4 million contracts.

Retail investors were particularly active, with net purchases hitting S$685 million - the highest in 10 months. Institutional investors also increased their trading activity across various stock segments.

Source: SGX
Source: SGX

This aligns with data published by other trading venues over the past month. For instance, FXSpotStream reported record volumes in August, with average daily volumes nearly reaching $97 billion, marking a 60% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The foreign exchange market is riding the wave of a weak dollar and a volatile Japanese yen, as seen on exchanges in Europe and the USA. For example, Cboe's spot currency volumes rose to $1.1 trillion compared to $1.02 trillion reported in July. Additionally, considering there were fewer trading days last month (22 vs 23), the Average Daily Volume Count (ADVC) increased from 44 to nearly 50 billion USD.

Other Numbers

The volatility also boosted activity in SGX's securities market, with total turnover value rising 22% YoY to S$28.8 billion - the highest level since March 2022. The daily average value of the securities (SDAV) climbed 28% to S$1.4 billion.

In the commodities space, SGX saw broad-based gains, with total derivatives volume up 20% year-over-year to 6.1 million contracts. Petrochemicals volume surged 91% to a record equivalent of 2.35 million metric tonnes amid growing hedging demand.

The exchange's new three-month Tokyo Overnight Average Rate (TONA) Futures, launched in late July, continued to gain traction with 37,090 contracts traded in August.

Despite the increased trading activity, Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index declined 0.4% month-on-month to close at 3,442.93, though it remains up 6.7% year-to-date.

Topics
singapore
Singapore Exchange
sgx
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1760 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1760 Articles
  • 39 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}