New FX Trading Platform BlueX Launches, Backed by BlueCrest Capital

Wednesday, 04/09/2024 | 08:51 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The platform integrates advanced tools and third-party applications to optimize FX trading for institutional clients.
  • The move comes when the currency market is experiencing significant volatility.
BlueX, a new foreign exchange trading technology platform, has officially gone live with its first production trades. The platform's launch follows its recent licensing by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC).

BlueCrest-Backed FX Platform Launches amid Surging Currency Volatility

Developed by a hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management, BlueX aims to change the rules of FX trading by integrating advanced tools and workflow automation directly into the trading process. The platform leverages technology that BlueCrest has refined over years, having executed trillions of dollars in trades.

"By combining advanced core platform features with third-party trading tools directly into the end-user workflows, BlueX delivers a unique value proposition that sets it apart from other Execution Management Systems,” Graham MacGregor, CEO of BlueX, commented.

The platform has forged three important partnerships before its launch. It cooperates with Tradefeedr for trade data integration, with New Change FX for regulated FX benchmark price feeds and with Lucera for rapid liquidity provider onboarding.

"Requests from demanding BlueCrest traders, combined with partnerships with best-in-class data and analytics providers, have led, over many years, to an optimized, robust trading tool supporting trillions in FX yearly,” Manuel Aranzana, Head of Systematic Trading at BlueCrest, added.

BlueX targets a diverse array of institutional market participants, encompassing regional banks, hedge funds, corporations, asset managers, and brokers. The platform integrates data and analytics directly into the trade cycle, aiming to streamline execution processes.

Currency Market Volatility Surges

The foreign exchange market is experiencing a significant uptick in volatility, with the US dollar volatility index reaching its highest levels of the year. This surge in currency fluctuations is being driven by a combination of factors, including geopolitical tensions, diverging monetary policies, and shifting economic outlooks.

FXSpotStream, a provider of multibank FX aggregation services, reported record volumes in August 2024, with daily average volume reaching $96.8 billion. This represents a 4% increase from July and a staggering 60% jump compared to the same period last year.

The trend is not limited to a single region. Major trading hubs worldwide are reporting similar increases in activity:

This surge in trading activity comes as the US dollar stays volatile. The shifting expectations around the Federal Reserve's monetary policy have played a significant role, with markets now pricing a rate cut this month.

As currency volatility rises, traders and investors are closely monitoring key currency pairs. J.P. Morgan forecasts suggest potential movements in major pairs over the coming months, with implications for global trade and investment flows.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1750 Articles
  • 39 Followers
