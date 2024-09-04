New FX Trading Platform BlueX Launches, Backed by BlueCrest Capital

The platform integrates advanced tools and third-party applications to optimize FX trading for institutional clients.
The move comes when the currency market is experiencing significant volatility.
BlueX, a
new foreign exchange trading technology platform, has officially gone live with
its first production trades. The platform's launch follows its recent licensing
by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC).
BlueCrest-Backed FX
Platform Launches amid Surging Currency Volatility
Developed
by a hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management, BlueX aims to change the rules of
FX trading by integrating advanced tools and workflow automation directly into
the trading process. The platform leverages technology that BlueCrest has
refined over years, having executed trillions of dollars in trades.
"By
combining advanced core platform features with third-party trading tools
directly into the end-user workflows, BlueX delivers a unique value proposition
that sets it apart from other Execution Management Systems,” Graham MacGregor,
CEO of BlueX, commented.
"Requests
from demanding BlueCrest traders, combined with partnerships with best-in-class
data and analytics providers, have led, over many years, to an optimized,
robust trading tool supporting trillions in FX yearly,” Manuel Aranzana, Head
of Systematic Trading at BlueCrest, added.
BlueX
targets a diverse array of institutional market participants, encompassing
regional banks, hedge funds, corporations, asset managers, and brokers. The
platform integrates data and analytics directly into the trade cycle, aiming to
streamline execution processes.
Currency Market Volatility
Surges
The foreign
exchange market is experiencing a significant uptick in volatility, with the US
dollar volatility index reaching its highest levels of the year. This surge in
currency fluctuations is being driven by a combination of factors, including
geopolitical tensions, diverging monetary policies, and shifting economic
outlooks.
FXSpotStream,
a provider of multibank FX aggregation services, reported record volumes in
August 2024, with daily average volume reaching $96.8 billion. This represents
a 4% increase from July and a staggering 60% jump compared to the same period
last year.
The
trend is not limited to a single region. Major trading hubs worldwide are
reporting similar increases in activity:
United
States: Cboe's spot
volumes in the currency market climbed to $1.1 trillion in August, up from
$1.02 trillion in July. The average daily volume increased from $44 billion to
nearly $50 billion.
Europe: Euronext FX reported total volumes
of $638 billion in August, compared to $583 billion in July. Average daily
volume jumped to $29 billion from $28 billion.
This surge
in trading activity comes as the US dollar stays volatile. The shifting
expectations around the Federal Reserve's monetary policy have played a
significant role, with markets now pricing a rate cut this month.
As currency
volatility rises, traders and investors are closely monitoring key currency
pairs. J.P. Morgan forecasts suggest potential movements in major pairs over
the coming months, with implications for global trade and investment flows.
BlueX, a
new foreign exchange trading technology platform, has officially gone live with
its first production trades. The platform's launch follows its recent licensing
by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC).
BlueCrest-Backed FX
Platform Launches amid Surging Currency Volatility
Developed
by a hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management, BlueX aims to change the rules of
FX trading by integrating advanced tools and workflow automation directly into
the trading process. The platform leverages technology that BlueCrest has
refined over years, having executed trillions of dollars in trades.
"By
combining advanced core platform features with third-party trading tools
directly into the end-user workflows, BlueX delivers a unique value proposition
that sets it apart from other Execution Management Systems,” Graham MacGregor,
CEO of BlueX, commented.
"Requests
from demanding BlueCrest traders, combined with partnerships with best-in-class
data and analytics providers, have led, over many years, to an optimized,
robust trading tool supporting trillions in FX yearly,” Manuel Aranzana, Head
of Systematic Trading at BlueCrest, added.
BlueX
targets a diverse array of institutional market participants, encompassing
regional banks, hedge funds, corporations, asset managers, and brokers. The
platform integrates data and analytics directly into the trade cycle, aiming to
streamline execution processes.
Currency Market Volatility
Surges
The foreign
exchange market is experiencing a significant uptick in volatility, with the US
dollar volatility index reaching its highest levels of the year. This surge in
currency fluctuations is being driven by a combination of factors, including
geopolitical tensions, diverging monetary policies, and shifting economic
outlooks.
FXSpotStream,
a provider of multibank FX aggregation services, reported record volumes in
August 2024, with daily average volume reaching $96.8 billion. This represents
a 4% increase from July and a staggering 60% jump compared to the same period
last year.
The
trend is not limited to a single region. Major trading hubs worldwide are
reporting similar increases in activity:
United
States: Cboe's spot
volumes in the currency market climbed to $1.1 trillion in August, up from
$1.02 trillion in July. The average daily volume increased from $44 billion to
nearly $50 billion.
Europe: Euronext FX reported total volumes
of $638 billion in August, compared to $583 billion in July. Average daily
volume jumped to $29 billion from $28 billion.
This surge
in trading activity comes as the US dollar stays volatile. The shifting
expectations around the Federal Reserve's monetary policy have played a
significant role, with markets now pricing a rate cut this month.
As currency
volatility rises, traders and investors are closely monitoring key currency
pairs. J.P. Morgan forecasts suggest potential movements in major pairs over
the coming months, with implications for global trade and investment flows.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process!
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
#FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”