Marex Moves Forward with Hamilton Court Group Acquisition for FX Services

Wednesday, 09/10/2024 | 11:29 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Hamilton Court Group provides FX products to mid-sized corporates in the UK and Europe.
  • The deal is subject to contract and regulatory approval before it can be finalized.
Marex

Marex Group plc, a global financial services platform, announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Hamilton Court Group.

This acquisition is intended to enhance Marex's foreign exchange (FX) services. According to the company, the acquisition aligns with its strategy to attract new clients and broaden its offerings. It is subject to contract and regulatory approval.

FX Products Offered by Hamilton

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex
Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, Source: Marex

“This agreement supports our strategy to bring new clients onto our platform and is in line with our goal to add both clients and capabilities, as we continue to diversify our business to ensure we can grow through various market conditions,” commented Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex.

Hamilton Court Group is based in London and provides a range of FX products. These include complex FX options and derivative structures, as well as standard products like forwards, spots, and swaps .

The firm's clientele mainly consists of mid-sized companies in the UK and Europe. Hamilton Court Group employs approximately 170 people in London, Milan, Madrid, and Toronto.

Tony Keterman, CEO of Hamilton Court Group
Tony Keterman, CEO of Hamilton Court Group, Source: LinkedIn

“Joining Marex will give us access to a larger balance sheet and a growing global footprint, both of which will support our own continued expansion,” Tony Keterman, CEO of Hamilton Court Group, said.

"Our clients will benefit from this support as well as being able to access the broader range of products and services Marex can offer. We are excited to be joining a like-minded, ambitious firm where we can flourish.”

Aarna Capital Acquisition

Meanwhile, Marex has agreed to acquire Aarna Capital Limited to expand its operations in the Middle East and enhance its clearing business. Aarna Capital, located in Abu Dhabi, specializes in clearing, execution, and risk management solutions, serving sectors such as energy, metals, and financial markets, including equities and foreign exchange.

This acquisition will provide Marex with additional capabilities and access to approximately 180 local clients, including institutional investors and family offices, as reported by Finance Magnates. Marex currently employs about 60 staff in Dubai, and the acquisition will complement its regional operations.

