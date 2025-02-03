Interactive Brokers Posts 58% Surge in Daily Revenue Trades, Driven by Client Activity.

Interactive Brokers delivered a solid performance in January 2025, highlighted by a surge in key brokerage metrics. The firm reported a 58% year-over-year increase in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) and significant growth in client equity and margin loans.

Interactive Brokers' January 2025 performance showcased several key areas of growth, highlighting its expanding client base and increased trading activity.

The company reported 3.473 million DARTs, a notable 58% rise compared to January 2024. This figure also represents a 6% month-over-month increase, signaling consistent performance in the company's trading volumes.

Brokerage Metrics Highlight Strong Growth

The firm's client equity reached an impressive $591.4 billion, marking a 39% increase from the previous year. This growth suggests a rising number of clients and a robust increase in the size of client portfolios.

Additionally, client margin loan balances grew by 47% year-over-year to $64.9 billion, indicating stronger engagement in margin trading. Interactive Brokers also reported growth in client credit balances, which rose 17% year-over-year to $120.4 billion.

Included in this figure is $4.7 billion held in insured bank deposit sweeps. The firm's client base expanded significantly, with the total number of client accounts reaching 3.45 million, a 31% increase from the prior year.

In terms of trade execution, the average cleared DARTs per client account stood at 223, demonstrating solid engagement across the board. The company's average commission per cleared Commissionable Order was $2.59, with product-specific details revealing average order sizes and commissions for stocks, equity options, and futures.

Notably, the average commission for stocks was $1.87 per order, while equity options and futures saw commissions of $3.71 and $4.07, respectively.

Global Value and Other Financial Insights

This figure compares favorably to the 4.0 basis points average over the previous twelve months, reflecting the firm's competitive edge in executing trades efficiently. The value of IBKR's GLOBAL remained relatively flat, showing a minor decrease of 0.01% in January.

With a growing client base, enhanced financial services, and robust trading metrics, Interactive Brokers has clearly established itself as a key player in the competitive electronic brokerage space. Overall, January 2025 marks a strong start to the year for Interactive Brokers, driven by growth in both client activity and overall assets under management.