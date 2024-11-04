Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

HKEX Builds Middle East Presence with Riyadh Office Launch in 2025

Monday, 04/11/2024 | 09:29 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm will add Riyadh to its network of offices in Beijing, London, New York, Shanghai, and Singapore.
  • The move follows HKEX’s recent collaboration with Saudi Tadawul and a Saudi-focused ETF launch.
HKEX, Source: X
HKEX, Source: X

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced it will open a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2025. According to the company, the expansion aims to strengthen HKEX’s ties with the Middle East and support connectivity between China and the Gulf region.

HKEX Opens Riyadh Office

Bonnie Y Chan, CEO of HKEX
Bonnie Y Chan, CEO of HKEX, Source: LinkedIn

HKEX’s new Riyadh office will facilitate engagement with regional investors and businesses, offering access to financial products available in Hong Kong.

This decision follows HKEX’s recent initiatives in the Middle East, including its partnership with the Saudi Tadawul Group and the launch of the first Saudi-focused Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF ) in Hong Kong last year.

“As investment ties between the Middle East and Asia grow stronger, Hong Kong and HKEX’s roles in connecting capital and opportunities between these regions have become more important than ever,” Bonnie Y Chan, CEO of HKEX, said.

In 2022, HKEX announced the opening of a new office in New York City to support its expanding international client base and enhance the group's global presence, as reported by Finance Magnates.

The New York office links trading hubs in the United States and Hong Kong, facilitating collaboration between US customers and Mainland China's market. The primary objective is to promote HKEX's primary and secondary cash markets.

Middle Eastern Listings Opportunity

Additionally, HKEX has expanded its list of Recognised Stock Exchanges to include the Saudi Exchange, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Dubai Financial Market. This allows Middle Eastern companies to explore secondary listings in Hong Kong.

With the new Riyadh office, HKEX’s global network will grow to include offices in Beijing, London, New York, Shanghai, and Singapore.

“Joining our offices in Beijing, London, New York, Shanghai, and Singapore, the new Riyadh office will enable us to foster greater global coverage and facilitate access for Middle East clients to Asia’s most international, diverse and liquid capital markets in Hong Kong,” Y Chan added.

Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
