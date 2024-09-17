Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

European Derivatives Giant Makes Two Big Moves in One Day

Tuesday, 17/09/2024 | 06:44 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Three years after the acquisition, Euronext has completed the integration of Borsa Italiana.
  • The platform has also succeeded in acquiring a research and market data benchmarking firm from London.
Euronext logo on its office in Paris

The leading European derivatives exchange Euronext announced two significant developments today (Tuesday): the successful expansion of its clearing operations to all financial derivatives markets and the acquisition of research benchmarking provider Substantive Research.

Euronext Expands Clearing Operations, Integrates Borsa Italiana

The completion of Euronext Clearing's expansion to derivatives markets marks the final phase of migrating clearing activities from LCH SA. This milestone concludes the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group, which Euronext acquired three years ago.

Stephane Boujnah, Chairman and CEO at Euronext
Stephane Boujnah, Chairman/CEO at Euronext

"The successful expansion of Euronext Clearing contributes to the defragmentation and harmonization of post-trade activities in Europe, increasing the attractiveness of our markets,” Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext, stated. “This ensures that our single European liquidity pool is supported by a simplified, streamlined and fully integrated post-trade structure.”

With this expansion, Euronext Clearing has become the third-largest clearing house in Europe, offering a unified clearing solution across multiple asset classes. The move is expected to enhance risk management and operational efficiencies for market participants.

Anthony Attia, Euronext's Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade
Anthony Attia, Euronext's Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade

"By offering a comprehensive clearing solution across multiple asset classes, we enhance the efficiency and reliability of the markets we serve, delivering significant value to our clients,” Anthony Attia, Euronext's Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade, added. “Euronext now offers a streamlined and efficient market environment and is ready to innovate and develop new derivatives and clearing solutions for our clients.”

Exchange Acquires Research Benchmarking Firm

Euronext also announced the acquisition of Substantive Research, a London-based firm specializing in research and market data benchmarking. The purchase aims to bolster Euronext's investor services segment and strengthen its relationship with the buy-side community.

Substantive Research, founded in 2015, provides insights into research pricing and spending to over 100 global clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, and wealth managers.

Camille Beudin, Head of Diversified Services at Euronext
Camille Beudin, Head of Diversified Services at Euronext

"The acquisition of Substantive Research will accelerate the growth of our Investor Services business with leading research and market data benchmarking capabilities,” Camille Beudin, Head of Diversified Services at Euronext, said. “We are looking forward to work with the teams of Substantive Research to further scale the business to the benefit of our clients worldwide.”

The integration of Substantive Research with Euronext's subsidiary Commcise is expected to offer enhanced compliance solutions for asset managers and expand benchmarking products for both buy-side and sell-side clients.

Mike Carrodus, Founder and CEO of Substantive Research
Mike Carrodus, Founder and CEO of Substantive Research

“With the research market poised for yet more regulatory-driven changes, plus market data consumers grappling with increasing costs and pricing opacity, we are so excited to be able to accelerate our coverage and data depth with Commcise and Euronext’s insight and resources,” Mike Carrodus, Founder and CEO of Substantive Research, concluded.

In August, investor activity in Euronext's currency market amounted to $638 billion compared to $583 billion in July. ADV jumped to $29 billion, up from $28 billion.

