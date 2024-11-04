Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CME FX Link Volume Surges 193% as Currency Trading Soars

Monday, 04/11/2024 | 13:19 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The Group reported growth in FX trading for October 2024, with EBS Spot FX ADNV up 15% to $58.3 billion.
  • The strong performance in FX contributed to CME's overall ADV of 24.3 million contracts.
Foreign exchange (Forex) trading volumes at CME Group showed robust performance in October 2024, with EBS Spot FX average daily volume (ADV) rising 15% to $58.3 billion.

CME Group's FX Trading Volumes Show Strong Growth in October

The derivatives marketplace saw particularly strong growth in its FX Link platform, where average daily volume surged 193% to 54,000 contracts, representing approximately $5 billion in notional value.

The overall foreign exchange segment recorded an average daily volume of 792,000 contracts for the month. This performance came amid broader strength across CME's major asset classes, contributing to the exchange's total ADV of 24.3 million contracts.

International trading remained significant, with total international average daily volume reaching 7.2 million contracts. The breakdown shows EMEA leading with 5.4 million contracts, followed by Asia at 1.5 million contracts, while Latin America contributed 135,000 contracts.

This contrasts with data reported by other major FX trading venues. Japan's Click 365 reported a 12% decline in volume in October, while Cboe's average daily volume (ADV) reached $42.8 billion, down from $46.9 billion.

“Our record Q3 international ADV was driven by significant increases in volume across all asset classes in EMEA and APAC, demonstrating how our clients turned to the breadth of our products to navigate unpredictability and volatility,” said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group

Record-Breaking Performance Across Assets

Beyond foreign exchange , CME Group achieved several notable milestones across its major asset classes. Interest rate trading reached a record October average daily volume of 12.5 million contracts, marking a 6% increase year-over-year. The U.S. Treasury futures complex was particularly active, with a record October average daily volume of 5.5 million contracts.

Energy markets also demonstrated significant strength, with overall average daily volume increasing 16% to reach a record October level of 2.7 million contracts. Notable performances included Henry Hub Natural Gas futures, which saw a 22% increase to 562,000 contracts, and WTI Crude Oil options, which surged 45% to 282,000 contracts.

The BrokerTec platform showed strength in repo trading, with U.S. Repo average daily notional value increasing 11% to $316.7 billion. European Repo activity grew modestly by 1% to €299.7 billion, while U.S. Treasury trading also saw a 1% increase to $112.8 billion.

CME Group's Q3 Earnings Soar 14%

In the third quarter, CME Group experienced a notable increase in profit, driven by traders utilizing its products to navigate market volatility . The company reported revenues of $1.3 billion and an operating income of $820 million.

Net income rose to $807.8 million, or $2.25 per share, for the quarter ending September 30, reflecting a 13.7% increase from the $710 million, or $1.98 per share, reported in the same period the previous year.

"CME Group delivered its ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share and an increase of 9% in revenue as market participants continued turning to our markets to mitigate their business risks amid accelerating geopolitical uncertainty,” the CME Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Terry Duffy, stated

Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group
