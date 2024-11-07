Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

DeFinity Markets and Fireblocks Collaborate for Institutional Crypto and Fiat Trading

Thursday, 07/11/2024 | 00:01 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The partnership provides secure cold storage and regulatory compliance for institutional clients.
  • Fireblocks’ solutions offer flexibility between bank-backed and Fireblocks-backed options for asset protection.
DeFinity Markets, a platform offering institutional digital asset matching and settlement for both fiat and crypto, has integrated Fireblocks into its system. Fireblocks, known for its secure infrastructure in blockchain applications, will help facilitate safe storage and transactions for select API clients.

Fireblocks and DeFinity Integrate Trading

“We are delighted to work with Fireblocks as it fits well into our strategic vision and roadmap of providing PB credit intermediated trading services for digital asset clients in the TradFi space,” Manu Choudhary, CEO of DeFinity Markets, commented.

The integration combines Fireblocks' security with DeFinity's advanced trading and settlement capabilities, providing users with streamlined trading experiences. This partnership aims to ensure better transparency, security, and ease for institutional clients executing trades.

“We are excited to support DeFinity Markets as they leverage our infrastructure to enhance the security and efficiency of their digital asset operations,” Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks, said.

“With our infrastructure in place, DeFinity’s API clients can trade with confidence and ease, knowing their transactions are backed by the best security out there.”

Digital Asset Transfers Enhanced

Fireblocks’ capabilities will also simplify digital asset transfers by improving wallet address management and reducing risks of manual errors. The demand for qualified custody is growing among institutional participants, and Fireblocks’ cold storage solution, meeting regulatory requirements, offers secure asset protection.

This collaboration supports institutions by offering both traditional bank-backed and Fireblocks-backed cold storage options, enhancing security and compliance.

DeFinity and Fireblocks both aim to drive innovation in digital assets, creating more opportunities for institutions to engage in secure and flexible cross-asset trading.

Michael Siwek, Co-Founder of DeFinity Markets, concluded: “This ongoing collaboration is very timely given our group company's recent Jersey VASP status and the full launch of digital assets on the island. We will be working closely with Fireblocks to deliver a suite of products to our future PB clients transacting crypto currencies.”

