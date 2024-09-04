Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> CME Sees 36% Surge in Forex ADV, Overall ADV Hits 31.7 Million Contracts

CME Sees 36% Surge in Forex ADV, Overall ADV Hits 31.7 Million Contracts

Wednesday, 04/09/2024 | 11:57 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • CME Group's average daily volume surged 31% in August.
  • Interest rate contracts set a new ADV record of 18.3 million contracts.
CME-Group

CME Group, a derivatives marketplace, announced today that it achieved its second-highest monthly volume on record in August. The company's average daily volume (ADV) surged by 31% to 31.7 million contracts, driven by significant increases across all six asset classes.

Record Trading Volumes Achieved

Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and CEO, Source: CME

The ADV for interest rate contracts set a new record at 18.3 million contracts. The U.S. Treasury complex also reached an all-time high, with a monthly ADV of 11.5 million contracts. This included record volumes for 2-year, 5-year, and 30-year futures contracts.

Additionally, SOFR futures and options volumes rose by 48% to 6.3 million contracts. The BrokerTec cash U.S. Treasury notional volume also saw a year-to-date peak, reaching $249 billion on August 5.

In the Foreign Exchange sector, ADV increased by 36%. Notably, Japanese Yen futures ADV grew by 47% to 199,000 contracts, Canadian Dollar futures ADV rose by 41% to 98,000 contracts, and Mexican Peso futures ADV saw a 44% increase to 75,000 contracts.

Crypto Expansion for CME

CME is considering introducing spot Bitcoin trading for its clients, as reported by Finance Magnates. While CME has not officially confirmed or commented on these plans, the move comes amid rising demand for Bitcoin from Wall Street investors.

If implemented, this would mark CME's expansion into the spot Bitcoin market, building on its existing cryptocurrency futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ether. CME is currently a leading platform for Bitcoin futures, surpassing Binance in terms of open interest.

The report notes that the potential launch of spot Bitcoin trading could facilitate easier basis trades, a strategy used by professional traders involving borrowing funds to sell futures while buying the underlying asset to exploit price discrepancies.

CME Group, a derivatives marketplace, announced today that it achieved its second-highest monthly volume on record in August. The company's average daily volume (ADV) surged by 31% to 31.7 million contracts, driven by significant increases across all six asset classes.

Record Trading Volumes Achieved

Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and CEO, Source: CME

The ADV for interest rate contracts set a new record at 18.3 million contracts. The U.S. Treasury complex also reached an all-time high, with a monthly ADV of 11.5 million contracts. This included record volumes for 2-year, 5-year, and 30-year futures contracts.

Additionally, SOFR futures and options volumes rose by 48% to 6.3 million contracts. The BrokerTec cash U.S. Treasury notional volume also saw a year-to-date peak, reaching $249 billion on August 5.

In the Foreign Exchange sector, ADV increased by 36%. Notably, Japanese Yen futures ADV grew by 47% to 199,000 contracts, Canadian Dollar futures ADV rose by 41% to 98,000 contracts, and Mexican Peso futures ADV saw a 44% increase to 75,000 contracts.

Crypto Expansion for CME

CME is considering introducing spot Bitcoin trading for its clients, as reported by Finance Magnates. While CME has not officially confirmed or commented on these plans, the move comes amid rising demand for Bitcoin from Wall Street investors.

If implemented, this would mark CME's expansion into the spot Bitcoin market, building on its existing cryptocurrency futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ether. CME is currently a leading platform for Bitcoin futures, surpassing Binance in terms of open interest.

The report notes that the potential launch of spot Bitcoin trading could facilitate easier basis trades, a strategy used by professional traders involving borrowing funds to sell futures while buying the underlying asset to exploit price discrepancies.

Topics
cme
forex
Adv
CME Group
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 924 Articles
  • 6 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 924 Articles
  • 6 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

More Videos

  • The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

  • Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}