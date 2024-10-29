Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> 26 Degrees Bets on US Election Volatility: Launches Gold Pairs CFDs

26 Degrees Bets on US Election Volatility: Launches Gold Pairs CFDs

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 00:00 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The firm offers several Gold Pairs against major indices, such as the US 30, US 100, Japan 225, China A50, and US Crude Oil.
  • The launch came as the firm anticipates a surge in volatility in US indices and Gold in the coming months.
gold
Gold storage is on the up in the face of economic uncertainty.

A week ahead of the US Presidential election, 26 Degrees, run from its Sydney headquarters by CEO Gavin White, has expanded its Pairs CFDs offering with the addition of several Gold Pairs against major indices, including the US 30, US 100, Japan 225, China A50, and US Crude Oil.

Offering Gold Trading to Traders

According to today’s announcement (Tuesday), the company’s Pair CFDs allow traders to trade gold in a more targeted way. Gold has been one of the most traded instruments globally, and the commodity remains extremely volatile as it continues to rally upwards.

However, 26 Degrees does not offer services directly to traders. Therefore, it will be up to the brokers to assess demand for such Pair CFDs among their client base and offer these products accordingly.

James Alexander, 26 Degrees’ Group Chief Commercial Officer
James Alexander, 26 Degrees’ Group Chief Commercial Officer

“The rising popularity of gold trading among retail traders has been remarkable, and with our new Gold Pairs CFDs, we’re excited to offer brokers the ability to cater to this demand while providing valuable diversification across multiple asset classes,” said James Alexander, 26 Degrees’ Group Chief Commercial Officer.

“With recent interest rate changes from the Federal Reserve and a looming US election, it would not be surprising to see volatility surge in both US indices and Gold in the coming months, and these new Pairs bring both factors into play in a single instrument.”

Creating FX-Like Pairs for Other Asset Classes

26 Degrees launched its Pairs CFDs products last July, offering brokers 20 such instruments at the outset. The firm is now strategically expanding this product line.

Pairs CFDs create forex-like markets for equities, indices, commodities, and other asset classes. According to 26 Degrees, these new products offer a simpler and more effective trading experience than traditional instruments, providing traders with a single ratio of the two instrument prices. This ratio changes based on price fluctuations of the two separate assets, allowing traders to manage risk with one trade instead of opening two separate positions.

Additionally, these Pairs CFDs can be structured to enhance or reduce volatility, depending on the instruments' correlation. According to the company, they also offer greater margin efficiency than trading each asset separately with two positions.

Meanwhile, 26 Degrees recently saw the departure of its top two executives from its Cyprus office, Riana Chaili and Lochlan White. Finance Magnates also exclusively reported that the company is now considering surrendering its regulatory licence in Cyprus.

A week ahead of the US Presidential election, 26 Degrees, run from its Sydney headquarters by CEO Gavin White, has expanded its Pairs CFDs offering with the addition of several Gold Pairs against major indices, including the US 30, US 100, Japan 225, China A50, and US Crude Oil.

Offering Gold Trading to Traders

According to today’s announcement (Tuesday), the company’s Pair CFDs allow traders to trade gold in a more targeted way. Gold has been one of the most traded instruments globally, and the commodity remains extremely volatile as it continues to rally upwards.

However, 26 Degrees does not offer services directly to traders. Therefore, it will be up to the brokers to assess demand for such Pair CFDs among their client base and offer these products accordingly.

James Alexander, 26 Degrees’ Group Chief Commercial Officer
James Alexander, 26 Degrees’ Group Chief Commercial Officer

“The rising popularity of gold trading among retail traders has been remarkable, and with our new Gold Pairs CFDs, we’re excited to offer brokers the ability to cater to this demand while providing valuable diversification across multiple asset classes,” said James Alexander, 26 Degrees’ Group Chief Commercial Officer.

“With recent interest rate changes from the Federal Reserve and a looming US election, it would not be surprising to see volatility surge in both US indices and Gold in the coming months, and these new Pairs bring both factors into play in a single instrument.”

Creating FX-Like Pairs for Other Asset Classes

26 Degrees launched its Pairs CFDs products last July, offering brokers 20 such instruments at the outset. The firm is now strategically expanding this product line.

Pairs CFDs create forex-like markets for equities, indices, commodities, and other asset classes. According to 26 Degrees, these new products offer a simpler and more effective trading experience than traditional instruments, providing traders with a single ratio of the two instrument prices. This ratio changes based on price fluctuations of the two separate assets, allowing traders to manage risk with one trade instead of opening two separate positions.

Additionally, these Pairs CFDs can be structured to enhance or reduce volatility, depending on the instruments' correlation. According to the company, they also offer greater margin efficiency than trading each asset separately with two positions.

Meanwhile, 26 Degrees recently saw the departure of its top two executives from its Cyprus office, Riana Chaili and Lochlan White. Finance Magnates also exclusively reported that the company is now considering surrendering its regulatory licence in Cyprus.

Topics
26 Degrees Global Markets
gold
26 Degrees
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6555 Articles
  • 90 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6555 Articles
  • 90 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}