ZaraFX Rebrands as Zarvista Capital Markets to Align with Growth Objectives

Monday, 30/09/2024 | 09:19 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The rebranded firm will continue to offer the same services and objectives as ZaraFX.
  • The firm recently appointed a Chief Business Development Officer and completed its Series A funding round, totaling $2 million.
Zarvista

ZaraFX has officially changed its name to Zarvista Capital Markets. According to the company, this decision reflects the company's growth and aims to align with its global objectives. The rebranding is intended to communicate a focus on providing services for traders.

Reasons for the Change

Jamsheer, CEO of Zarvista Capital Markets, Source: LinkedIn

Over the past five years, ZaraFX has expanded its operations. The firm explained that the new name, Zarvista, is designed to reflect the company's increased ambitions and the range of opportunities it plans to offer.

The "Zar" maintains a connection to the company's original name, ZaraFX, which has been established in the financial sector. The term "Vista" is intended to show new opportunities for clients.

“We are proud of the legacy we’ve built as ZaraFX and even more excited about the future as Zarvista Capital Markets. This rebrand is not just a new name, but a reflection of our ambition to offer even greater opportunities for traders globally,” commented Jamsheer, CEO of Zarvista Capital Markets.

Before the rebranding, Christiana Lazaridou assumed the position of Chief Business Development Officer at ZaraFX, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Before joining the firm, Lazaridou held several roles in the business development field, most recently serving as Global Head of Partnerships at Scope Markets from May 2023 to July 2024.

Implications for Clients

As Zarvista Capital Markets, the company will continue to provide the same services that it has offered under the ZaraFX name. The rebranding aims to enhance, rather than alter, the existing services.

The firm stated on their site: “To be the premier global trading platform renowned for innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity, enabling traders to achieve their financial goals in a transparent and secure environment.”

In March, the firm announced the completion of its Series A funding round, raising over $2 million. This funding is intended to support the company's growth. The firm also noted the opening of a new office in Dubai, with participation from several notable investors in the financial sector.

