State Street Taps Neo-Broker BUX to Expand $4.7 Trillion ETF Reach

The European neo-broker BUX, recently acquired by ABN AMRO, announced a strategic partnership with State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) today (Wednesday) to expand its investment offerings through SPDR ETFs for retail investors across Europe.

Neo-Broker BUX Teams Up with State Street to Expand ETF Offerings

The collaboration with SSGA, which manages $4.7 trillion in assets, marks a significant step in BUX's mission to democratize investing for European retail clients. The partnership will enable BUX users to access SSGA's SPDR ETF products with investments starting from €10, while also providing educational resources to help investors make informed decisions.

What are SPDRs? SPDR (pronounced "spider") stands for Standard & Poor's Depositary Receipts, and represents one of the most significant innovations in investment history. Created in 1993, the first SPDR ETF - SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - became the world's first exchange-traded fund and remains one of the most actively traded securities on global markets.

Yorick Naeff, CEO of BUX; Photo: BUX

"We're proud to team up with State Street Global Advisors to significantly improve our offering in the European investment landscape," said Yorick Naeff, CEO of BUX. "With SSGA's decades long experience, track record, and global market share, we believe this partnership is the latest milestone for us in our pathway towards becoming a leader in the European retail investment space."

The partnership comes at a strategic time for BUX, following its recent acquisition by ABN AMRO, one of the Netherlands' largest financial institutions. The move strengthens BUX's position in eight European markets, including the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Germany.

"Investors are increasingly turning to ETFs for their flexibility and cost-efficiency, and our wide range of ETFs, from global equity to fixed income, enables investors to tailor their portfolios with greater precision,” Matteo Andreetto, Head of Intermediary Clients Coverage, Europe at State Street Global Advisors, emphasized the growing importance of ETFs in retail investing. “

Changes at BUX in 2024 and Beyond

In 2023, the neo-broker announced plans to sell parts of its business. Several months later, Dutch bank ABN AMRO confirmed an agreement to acquire BUX as part of its strategy to strengthen its retail investment offerings and enhance its digital services.

The acquisition process was completed in July 2024, seven months after it began. Despite the ownership change, BUX continues to operate independently, although its branding now includes the ABN AMRO logo to signify the partnership.

In the lead-up to the acquisition, BUX ceased operations of its contracts-for-differences (CFDs) platform, Stryk, stating a strategic shift toward focusing on mid- and long-term investing through its BUX app. Customers of the Stryk platform were offered the option to transfer their accounts to AvaTrade, another CFDs provider.

Later in 2024, BUX Financial Services, the UK subsidiary of the company, was sold to Asseta Holding, the parent company of UAE-based investment firm APM Capital. Following the sale, the UK business was rebranded and began operating under the name APM Markets. In early 2025, Joshua Owen was appointed Chief Executive Officer of APM Markets, marking a leadership transition after the rebranding.

Additionally, in January 2025, Coinbase, a publicly listed cryptocurrency exchange, acquired the Cyprus-based unit of BUX. The entity was renamed Coinbase Financial Services Europe, reflecting its integration into Coinbase’s global operations.

"We are pleased with the sale of our MiFID licensed entity, BUX Europe Limited (BEU) to Coinbase, a globally recognised leader in the crypto industry," Naeff confirmed the deal.