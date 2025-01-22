State Street Taps Neo-Broker BUX to Expand $4.7 Trillion ETF Reach

The company partners with State Street Global Advisors to offer SPDR ETFs to European retail investors.
The partnership comes at a strategic time for BUX, following its recent acquisition by ABN AMRO.
The European
neo-broker BUX, recently acquired by ABN AMRO, announced a strategic
partnership with State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) today (Wednesday) to
expand its investment offerings through SPDR ETFs for retail investors across
Europe.
Neo-Broker BUX Teams Up
with State Street to Expand ETF Offerings
The
collaboration with SSGA, which manages $4.7 trillion in assets, marks a
significant step in BUX's mission to democratize investing for European retail
clients. The partnership will enable BUX users to access SSGA's SPDR ETF
products with investments starting from €10, while also providing educational
resources to help investors make informed decisions.
What are
SPDRs? SPDR (pronounced "spider") stands for Standard & Poor's
Depositary Receipts, and represents one of the most significant innovations in
investment history. Created in 1993, the first SPDR ETF - SPDR S&P 500
(SPY) - became the world's first exchange-traded fund and remains one of the
most actively traded securities on global markets.
"We're
proud to team up with State Street Global Advisors to significantly improve our
offering in the European investment landscape," said Yorick Naeff, CEO of BUX. "With SSGA's
decades long experience, track record, and global market share, we believe this
partnership is the latest milestone for us in our pathway towards becoming a
leader in the European retail investment space."
The
partnership comes at a strategic time for BUX, following its recent acquisition
by ABN AMRO, one of the Netherlands' largest financial institutions. The move
strengthens BUX's position in eight European markets, including the
Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Germany.
"Investors
are increasingly turning to ETFs for their flexibility and cost-efficiency, and
our wide range of ETFs, from global equity to fixed income, enables investors
to tailor their portfolios with greater precision,” Matteo Andreetto, Head of
Intermediary Clients Coverage, Europe at State Street Global Advisors,
emphasized the growing importance of ETFs in retail investing. “
The acquisition process was
completed in July 2024, seven months after it began. Despite the ownership
change, BUX continues to operate independently, although its branding now
includes the ABN AMRO logo to signify the partnership.
Additionally, in January 2025,
Coinbase, a publicly listed cryptocurrency exchange, acquired the Cyprus-based
unit of BUX. The entity was renamed Coinbase Financial Services Europe,
reflecting its integration into Coinbase’s global operations.
"We are pleased with the sale of our MiFID licensed entity, BUX Europe Limited (BEU) to Coinbase, a globally recognised leader in the crypto industry," Naeff confirmed the deal.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
