Scope Markets Launches Stock CFDs for Dubai and Abu Dhabi Investors

Wednesday, 02/10/2024 | 13:32 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The new offering allows investors to access the regional stock markets through a single transaction.
  • It also features a leverage of up to 1:20.
dubai-uae-skyline

Scope Markets launched two new equity indices to enable global investors to access the stock markets of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These indices, named AD15 and DXBI, allow traders to benefit from the movements of UAE markets.

Access to UAE Equity Indices

According to the company, the offering makes it easier for global traders to gain exposure to the regional equity indices of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The indices AD15 for Abu Dhabi and DXBI for Dubai are reportedly available to investors through a single transaction, promising a simplified way to invest in two of the fastest-growing regional markets.

The UAE equity markets have reportedly recorded a significant rise compared to many other global markets over the summer. From June to August 2024, the Abu Dhabi benchmark index grew by 10%, while the Dubai index outperformed with a 15% increase.

In contrast, indices like the Dow 30 only gained about 5%, and the FTSE-100 remained largely unchanged. The high demand for quality investments in the region is evident, with recent IPOs, like Parkin's, reportedly being oversubscribed 165 times.

Commenting on the launch, Pavel Spirin, the Chief Executive Officer at Scope Markets, said: "We are genuinely excited to offer clients the ability to gain exposure to both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi equity indices via a CFD. It’s no secret that the GCC economies are growing rapidly, fuelled in part by more companies listing on the relevant regional markets."

"We know that investors from across the world want an easy way to add UAE exposure to their portfolios – these new products deliver that reality."

Expanding Tradable Instruments

The new UAE equity index products are available for long and short trades, with leverage of up to 1:20. This addition comes alongside over 80 single equity CFDs from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which have been incorporated into Scope Markets' tradable portfolio in the past year.

By offering a broader range of products, Scope Markets seeks to appeal to investors seeking flexibility and opportunities in fast-growing markets. In June, Scope Markets introduced US-listed products for markets outside the US, including the Dollar Index and the VIX. The company mentioned that this step is driven by growing demand and aims to offer traders flexibility.

