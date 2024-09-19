Axi Enlists John Stones as Brand Ambassador Alongside Manchester City Renewal

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 11:34 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Stones, a defender for Manchester City and the England national team, has over 200 appearances and 13 trophies.
  • The firm renewed its sponsorship with Manchester City and partnered with Girona FC and Esporte Clube Bahia.
Axi

Online trading broker Axi has expanded its partnership portfolio by announcing John Stones as its latest Brand Ambassador. This follows earlier sponsorship announcements made in 2023.

John Stones is a prominent defender for the England national team and has played for Manchester City since 2016. He has made over 200 appearances for the club, securing 13 trophies, including the Treble in the 2022/23 season.

Axi Expands UK Presence

Stones is recognized as one of the top defenders in football. He has successfully transitioned from a centre-back position to a midfield role.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi
Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, Source: LinkedIn

Axi views this partnership as an opportunity to increase its presence in the UK market, which it considers to have significant potential.

Stones commented on the partnership, saying: “I’m delighted to be joining Axi as their Official Global Brand Ambassador. Axi has had a long and successful partnership with Man City, helping us celebrate all of our achievements on the pitch. Axi are focused on giving their customers the edge and I strive for that competitive edge every time I play, so this partnership is a perfect match for me.”

Strengthening Sports Sponsorships

Earlier in 2023, the broker renewed its multi-year partnership with Manchester City, which has dominated the Premier League for three consecutive seasons.

Additionally, Axi extended its support for Manchester City Women. Recently, Axi also announced partnerships with LaLiga club Girona FC and Brazilian club Esporte Clube Bahia.

“We’ve got to know John Stones through our partnership with Man City, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come. Welcoming such a prominent figure as our Brand Ambassador presents an incredible opportunity for us to take our brand to even greater heights.” Hannah Hill, Axi’s Head of Brand and Sponsorship, commented.

“Empowering our clients to uncover their own edge is an obsession for us, and through this exciting new collaboration, we’ll get to expand our presence in the UK market, where we see great potential,” added Hill.

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

More Videos

  Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

    In this Finance Magnates Executive Interview, Joe Li, Chairman at ATFX and Simon Naish, Country Head of Australia at ATFX Connect, discuss ATFX's strategic growth in the APAC region, particularly focusing on their institutional arm, ATFX Connect. They highlight the importance of Australia as a strategic hub, the challenges of operating in a highly competitive and regulated market, and their plans for regional expansion across APAC. The conversation touches on the integration of advanced technology and multi-asset offerings, the significance of optimal execution tools, and the importance of tailoring solutions to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional clients. They also emphasize their strong regulatory compliance and their commitment to enhancing client experience through innovative tools and infrastructure.

  Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

    In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia's RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association

  Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.

  IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider's perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx

