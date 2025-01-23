Acuity and cTrader Deal Brings AI Tools to 8 Million Trading Users

The partnership enables seamless access to new research tools and customizable features through cTrader's plugin functionality.
“Our partnership with Acuity highlights the true power of cTrader," commented CEO Ilia Iarovitcyn.
Trading
technology provider Acuity Trading has integrated its analytics suite with Spotware’s
cTrader platform, expanding access to market research tools for brokers and
traders, the companies announced Today (Thursday).
Acuity Trading Integrates
Analytics Tools into cTrader Platform
The
integration enables cTrader users to access Acuity's research capabilities,
including AI-powered analytics, news aggregation, and economic calendars, through the platform's plugin functionality. The tools allow for direct trade
execution through Acuity's automated trading systems.
“By
combining Acuity’s advanced analytics with cTrader’s robust platform, we are
setting a new standard for the trading industry,” said Andrew Lane, the CEO of
Acuity Trading. “This partnership reflects our shared vision to empower brokers
and traders with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic markets.”
Brokers
using the platform can now control tool access based on server specifications
and account balances, allowing for segmented service offerings. The integration
also provides options for dashboard installation or access through cTrader's
digital store.
The move comes two weeks after the company introduced TradeSignals, an AI-driven trading platform that integrates traditional technical analysis with advanced sentiment analysis for cryptocurrency and foreign exchange markets.
Broker Functionality
Description
Server
Access Control
Restrict tool access to specific servers for tailored user segmentation
Account
Balance Display
Premium features offered based on account thresholds
Direct Trade
Execution
Trade execution available directly through Acuity's cBots
cTrader CEO
Ilia Iarovitcyn noted that the partnership demonstrates the platform's capacity
to incorporate external services while maintaining flexibility for brokers.
“Our
partnership with Acuity highlights the true power of cTrader as an Open Trading
Platform™, designed to offer brokers and prop trading firms unparalleled
flexibility and control,” added Iarovitcyn. “This collaboration underscores our
commitment to providing a fully extensible trading environment where brokers
can differentiate their offering, optimise user experience, and accelerate
their success in today’s fast-paced, data-driven market.”
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
