Acuity and cTrader Deal Brings AI Tools to 8 Million Trading Users

Trading technology provider Acuity Trading has integrated its analytics suite with Spotware’s cTrader platform, expanding access to market research tools for brokers and traders, the companies announced Today (Thursday).

The integration enables cTrader users to access Acuity's research capabilities, including AI-powered analytics, news aggregation, and economic calendars, through the platform's plugin functionality. The tools allow for direct trade execution through Acuity's automated trading systems.

Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, Source: LinkedIn

“By combining Acuity’s advanced analytics with cTrader’s robust platform, we are setting a new standard for the trading industry,” said Andrew Lane, the CEO of Acuity Trading. “This partnership reflects our shared vision to empower brokers and traders with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic markets.”

Brokers using the platform can now control tool access based on server specifications and account balances, allowing for segmented service offerings. The integration also provides options for dashboard installation or access through cTrader's digital store.

The move comes two weeks after the company introduced TradeSignals, an AI-driven trading platform that integrates traditional technical analysis with advanced sentiment analysis for cryptocurrency and foreign exchange markets.

Broker Functionality Description Server Access Control Restrict tool access to specific servers for tailored user segmentation Account Balance Display Premium features offered based on account thresholds Direct Trade Execution Trade execution available directly through Acuity's cBots

cTrader CEO Ilia Iarovitcyn noted that the partnership demonstrates the platform's capacity to incorporate external services while maintaining flexibility for brokers.

Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO, Spotware, Source: LinkedIn

“Our partnership with Acuity highlights the true power of cTrader as an Open Trading Platform™, designed to offer brokers and prop trading firms unparalleled flexibility and control,” added Iarovitcyn. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a fully extensible trading environment where brokers can differentiate their offering, optimise user experience, and accelerate their success in today’s fast-paced, data-driven market.”

The tools are now available to cTrader's network of over 250 brokers and trading firms. The platform recently enhanced its algorithmic trading capabilities with cloud execution features and expanded plugin functionality.

In the meantime, Brokeree Solutions, a financial technology provider, has integrated its Social Trading system with Spotware's cTrader platform, enhancing its multi-platform trading capabilities. This integration facilitates cross-platform signal copying across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader servers.