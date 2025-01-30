NAGA Boosts Crypto Trading With New CFD Offering

NAGA launched a new feature to enhance the accessibility of crypto CFD trading. Dubbed CryptoX, the new platform promises to eliminate overnight fees on long positions offers real-time market exposure and enables traders to start with as little as $1.

By integrating with NAGA’s copy trading feature, CryptoX also enables users to mirror successful trading strategies. According to the company, one of the standout features of CryptoX is the elimination of overnight fees on long (BUY) positions.

Enhancing Cost Efficiency

This move makes it more cost-effective for traders looking to maintain positions over extended periods. By removing these fees, NAGA aims to attract both long-term investors and active traders seeking better cost efficiency in their crypto portfolios.

CryptoX ensures that traders get 1:1 market exposure with real-time prices that reflect the actual value of underlying crypto assets. This level of transparency allows for more informed decision-making.

NAGA Expands Crypto Trading Capabilities with Launch of CryptoX for CFD Markets@everythingnagahttps://t.co/xzFLDZ4keW — Chainwire (@ChainwirePR) January 30, 2025

Additionally, users can start trading with just $1, making it easier for new and experienced traders to participate in the market without significant upfront investment.

According to the company, CryptoX allows continuous trading even on weekends. Unlike traditional financial markets, cryptocurrencies trade 24/7. This ensures that traders never miss an opportunity due to time restrictions, making it an attractive feature for those looking to capitalize.

Copy Trading Integration

CryptoX also integrates with NAGA’s copy trading functionality, a tool that allows users to replicate the strategies of more experienced traders. This feature caters to those who may not have extensive trading knowledge but still want exposure to the crypto market.

By following top-performing traders, users can reportedly diversify their strategies and improve their chances of success. NAGA offers trading in stocks, forex Forex Foreign exchange or forex is the act of converting one nation’s currency into another nation’s currency (that possesses a different currency); for example, the converting of British Pounds into US Dollars, and vice versa. The exchange of currencies can be done over a physical counter, such as at a Bureau de Change, or over the internet via broker platforms, where currency speculation takes place, known as forex trading.The foreign exchange market, by its very nature, is the world’s largest tradi Foreign exchange or forex is the act of converting one nation’s currency into another nation’s currency (that possesses a different currency); for example, the converting of British Pounds into US Dollars, and vice versa. The exchange of currencies can be done over a physical counter, such as at a Bureau de Change, or over the internet via broker platforms, where currency speculation takes place, known as forex trading.The foreign exchange market, by its very nature, is the world’s largest tradi Read this Term, commodities, and cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies By using cryptography, virtual currencies, known as cryptocurrencies, are nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. Comprised of decentralized networks, blockchain technology is not overseen by a central authority.Therefore, cryptocurrencies function in a decentralized nature which theoretically makes them immune to government interference. The term, cryptocurrency derives from the origin of the encryption techniques that are employed to secure the netw By using cryptography, virtual currencies, known as cryptocurrencies, are nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. Comprised of decentralized networks, blockchain technology is not overseen by a central authority.Therefore, cryptocurrencies function in a decentralized nature which theoretically makes them immune to government interference. The term, cryptocurrency derives from the origin of the encryption techniques that are employed to secure the netw Read this Term.

Last year, NAGA Group named boxing legend Mike Tyson as its brand ambassador. Describing the collaboration with Mike Tyson, NAGA’s CEO Octavian Pătrașcu mentioned that his team managed to negotiate and sign contracts with the boxing legend and coordinate with production teams in Los Angeles and New York.