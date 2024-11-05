Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

MAP FinTech Integrates Regulatory Solutions with Your Bourse for Brokers

MAP FinTech Integrates Regulatory Solutions with Your Bourse for Brokers

Tuesday, 05/11/2024 | 09:44 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Brokers gain regulatory and trading support, including risk management, data insights, and tailored APIs.
MAP FinTech, a regulatory technology provider, and Your Bourse, a trading infrastructure provider, have formed a new partnership. The collaboration combines MAP FinTech’s reporting solutions with Your Bourse’s trading infrastructure, aiming to improve services for clients of both companies.

Reporting for Multi-Asset Brokers

“By seamlessly integrating MAP FinTech's robust reporting solution with Your Bourse's powerful and ultra-fast trading technology, clients can benefit from a streamlined and efficient reporting process with a full range of regulatory reporting solutions that will save them both time and money.” Commented Panayiotis Omirou, CEO of MAP FinTech.

The partnership focuses on offering multi-asset brokers tools to streamline regulatory reporting and improve trading processes.

MAP FinTech's Polaris platform offers automated compliance support, reconciliation, and monitoring features, widely used by regulated entities. Over time, Polaris has been refined to become a mature, reliable reporting platform.

Customizable Risk Management Features

Your Bourse's infrastructure solutions provide brokers with tools for efficient trade management. These include a Matching & Pricing Engine, Liquidity Aggregation, and MT4/MT5 Bridge, which enable brokers to execute trades with low latency.

The platform also offers risk management , data insights, and flexible APIs for custom trading environments.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MAP FinTech to offer our clients enhanced regulatory reporting capabilities,” Elina Pedersen, Co-CEO and CRO of Your Bourse, said.

“By integrating MAP FinTech’s solutions with our advanced and ultra-low-latency trading infrastructure, we’re providing brokers with an all-in-one platform that streamlines both regulatory compliance as well as trade execution, helping them stay ahead of competitors.”

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
