Firstrade Adds Trading Central's AI-Powered Analytics to Mobile Trading App

Firstrade Adds Trading Central's AI-Powered Analytics to Mobile Trading App

Thursday, 17/10/2024 | 13:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The collaboration aims to provide investors with real-time market insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.
  • We are "equipping investors with the resources they need to make informed decisions," CEO John Liu said.
Investors using Firstrade's mobile app are set to receive an influx of analytical firepower. The online trading platform has broadened its alliance with Trading Central, weaving the company's investment research tools into its smartphone application.

The partnership expansion adds several Trading Central tools to Firstrade's mobile app, including Technical Insight, TC Market Buzz, and thematic portfolios.

"Traders seek a unified platform for research, trading, and connection, and we're offering a solution that allows users to understand market dynamics, invest, and grow their portfolios,” John Liu, CEO of Firstrade, said.

Technical Insight uses chart pattern recognition software to identify market trends and price changes. TC Market Buzz analyzes news and social media content, providing traders with sentiment scores and buy/sell signals. The thematic portfolios feature allows users to explore stock collections grouped by sectors, industry themes, and current topics.

For the first time, Firstrade partnered with Trading Central in February 2024, offering clients an expanded suite of analytical investment solutions. At that time, access to the mentioned tools was granted to desktop platform users, and now they are also available for those who prefer the mobile app.

Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. Source: LinkedIn

"By integrating our analytics and research into Firstrade's mobile app, their traders can make investment decisions with real-time insights and technology to navigate the financial markets,” Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central, added.

This development is part of Firstrade's efforts to update its mobile offerings. The integration of Trading Central's research capabilities may appeal to traders seeking data-driven approaches to investing.

Fractional Shares and AI Research Platform

These are not the only new developments in Firstrade’s offering. In June, the company announced the launch of FirstradeGPT, an AI-driven research and analysis tool designed to help investors make informed financial decisions. Developed in partnership with FinChat.io, an investment research platform, FirstradeGPT leverages artificial intelligence to provide in-depth data on global equities and key performance indicators (KPIs) for specific businesses.

In April, after several months of delays, Firstrade also introduced access to fractional shares. This new service is designed to give investors greater flexibility and accessibility in the stock market by allowing them to trade fractional shares of over 4,000 stocks and ETFs. Firstrade's Fractional Share Trading service enables investors to start trading with as little as $5 per trade, with no maximum order limit.

Firstrade, established in 1985, offers commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds. The company is registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

